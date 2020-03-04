International Falls

The International Falls City Council earlier this year received reports from city department leaders about their activities in 2019.

Police

Police Chief Rich Mastin reported his department experienced a 20-percent increase in calls for service in 2019, compared to 2018.

He reported the 2019 total calls:

  • Calls for service - 5,515
  • Traffic stops - 1,584
  • Medical assists - 317
  • Custodial arrests - 138
  • Cases generated - 1,207
  • Citations issued - 732

Mastin provided 2019 highlights:

  • Increase in calls for service involved more "calls backs" and general welfare checks on people and animals.
  • Increase in property damage and hit-and-runs.
  • Staffing changes: Capt. Tom Lynch, Sgt. Troy Tilander retired. New Capt. Mike Kostiuk, new Sgt. Josh Mastin.
  • Shortage of part-time officers continues.
  • Significant increase in community engagement activities.

Fire/Ambulance

Chief Adam Mannausau reported:

Fire

  • 2019 - 68 total department responses, with 42 city responses; 11 carbon monoxide calls.
  • 2018 - 67 total responses, with 44 city; 12 Canadian National Railway fills; nine CO calls.
  • 2017 - 68 total responses, with 34 city; 26 CN train fills; 21 CO calls
  • 2016 - 49 total, 33 city; 12 CN train fills.
  • 2015 - 50 total, 31 city.

Ambulance

  • 2019 - 909 emergency callouts; 507 facility transfers.
  • 2018 - 906 emergency callouts; 574 transfers.
  • 2017 - 924 emergency callouts; 549 transfers.
  • 2016 - 939 emergency callouts; 612 transfers.
  • 2015 - 887 emergency callouts; 641 transfers.

Building activity

Building and Zoning Official Kelly Meyers reported:

  • 2019 - 232 permits issued; $38,491 permit fees collected; $4,102 in plan reviews.
  • 2018 - 233 permits; $57,667 permit fees; $12,947 plan reviews.
  • 2017 - 232 permits; $22,861 permit fees; $755 plan reviews.

Project values

  • 2019 - $3.56 million
  • 2018 - $879.9 million, due to airport terminal project
  • 2017 - $1.877 million

Administration

Deputy Clerk Administrator Betty Bergstrom reported:

Business licenses

  • On-sale liquor - 7
  • Off-sale Liquor - 6
  • Club on-sale - 2
  • Restaurant - 29
  • Cigarette - 13
  • Snowplow - 20
  • Gas station - 8
  • Other - 51

Dog/cat licenses

  • Dog - 76
  • Cat - 18

Water Utility

  • Average of monthly customer accounts billed in 2019 - 2,630
  • Average of monthly shut-off notices - 57

