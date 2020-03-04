The International Falls City Council earlier this year received reports from city department leaders about their activities in 2019.
Police
Police Chief Rich Mastin reported his department experienced a 20-percent increase in calls for service in 2019, compared to 2018.
He reported the 2019 total calls:
- Calls for service - 5,515
- Traffic stops - 1,584
- Medical assists - 317
- Custodial arrests - 138
- Cases generated - 1,207
- Citations issued - 732
Mastin provided 2019 highlights:
- Increase in calls for service involved more "calls backs" and general welfare checks on people and animals.
- Increase in property damage and hit-and-runs.
- Staffing changes: Capt. Tom Lynch, Sgt. Troy Tilander retired. New Capt. Mike Kostiuk, new Sgt. Josh Mastin.
- Shortage of part-time officers continues.
- Significant increase in community engagement activities.
Fire/Ambulance
Chief Adam Mannausau reported:
Fire
- 2019 - 68 total department responses, with 42 city responses; 11 carbon monoxide calls.
- 2018 - 67 total responses, with 44 city; 12 Canadian National Railway fills; nine CO calls.
- 2017 - 68 total responses, with 34 city; 26 CN train fills; 21 CO calls
- 2016 - 49 total, 33 city; 12 CN train fills.
- 2015 - 50 total, 31 city.
Ambulance
- 2019 - 909 emergency callouts; 507 facility transfers.
- 2018 - 906 emergency callouts; 574 transfers.
- 2017 - 924 emergency callouts; 549 transfers.
- 2016 - 939 emergency callouts; 612 transfers.
- 2015 - 887 emergency callouts; 641 transfers.
Building activity
Building and Zoning Official Kelly Meyers reported:
- 2019 - 232 permits issued; $38,491 permit fees collected; $4,102 in plan reviews.
- 2018 - 233 permits; $57,667 permit fees; $12,947 plan reviews.
- 2017 - 232 permits; $22,861 permit fees; $755 plan reviews.
Project values
- 2019 - $3.56 million
- 2018 - $879.9 million, due to airport terminal project
- 2017 - $1.877 million
Administration
Deputy Clerk Administrator Betty Bergstrom reported:
Business licenses
- On-sale liquor - 7
- Off-sale Liquor - 6
- Club on-sale - 2
- Restaurant - 29
- Cigarette - 13
- Snowplow - 20
- Gas station - 8
- Other - 51
Dog/cat licenses
- Dog - 76
- Cat - 18
Water Utility
- Average of monthly customer accounts billed in 2019 - 2,630
- Average of monthly shut-off notices - 57