International Falls City Council will close its demolition landfill site, as requirements, and costs to meet those requirements, continue to increase.
The council unanimously voted Monday to close the site, following a recommendation from the city’s Public Works Director Ted Brokaw, who provided an overview of the application process for a 10-year permit.
“The longterm financial ramifications are just too great,” Brokaw told the council Monday.
Brokaw told the council the city began applying for the permit in 2014; in 2018 the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency notified him they had finally gotten to review the city’s application and identified what was missing from it.
He said in 2019, he was able to discuss with MPCA staff what was missing from the 2014 application.
A hydrology study, at $12,000, is required by the MPCA and would determine where ground water is below the demolition site. That would help assess whether permanent monitoring wells would be needed, he said. However, he said it has become clear that the MPCA’s goal is to force the city to install the wells or close the site, based on its requirements.
And, once the study is completed, he said it would require the city to install and monitor wells for at least 20 years — even if the city decides not to move forward with renewing its permit.
Brokaw said a permit period would fall during when the MPCA will require all demolition landfills to be lined.
“We’re coming to the point we can’t afford to have it,” he said of the demolition site.
The council agreed that the closure of the site will require the city’s demolition program and policy to be modified over the winter months.
Brokaw said it costs $130 per load for demolition, and that it would cost about $12,000 per year to monitor the wells.
Councilor Joe Krause said 92 loads delivered to the county’s demo landfill site nearby would cover the cost of one year of monitoring.
Other business
In other business, the council Monday agreed to issue Friends Garbage Service a 2021 garbage haulers license, following a meeting with the owners about concerns from residents and city officials about upkeep of the site.
Councilor Leon Ditsch said City Attorney Steve Shermoen drafted an agreement outlining what needs to be done and when, and the owners were agreeable.
“It was the right thing to do,” he said of meeting with the owners to discuss concerns.
Mayor Harley Droba agreed the conversation was productive, allowing for a mutual understanding about the particular concerns, as a discussion about business concerns are common in the community.
The council approved a conditional use permit, with conditions, for Larry Keep, which allows him to install bulk storage tanks on property at Highways 155 and 332.
The city’s Planning Commission heard no comments when it conducted a public hearing on the application Oct. 27.
The city’s approval includes the condition, recommended by the commission, that if the title to the property is transferred to another owner, the conditional use permit expires upon transfer.
The council awarded a contract to replace the heating system at the South Falls Fire Hall to Complete Comfort Systems, International Falls, at the low quote of $4,142.
The council agreed to use $38,925 of the city’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to purchase a software program that will allow members of the public to access the city’s building permit system online.
The system will allow people to apply and pay for building permits without entering the public offices, which allows the CARES funding to be used.
In related business, the council followed the suggestion of staff to use a portion of the $6,159 left of the city’s $462,439 CARES funding to award $500 grants to each of the seven local businesses that have on-sale liquor licenses in the city. The idea is to help offset a small portion of money lost when they were ordered closed by the state.
That leaves a balance of $2,651, which will be used for eligible payroll related expenses between now and Nov. 15, the council agreed.
The council also Monday agree to send letter of support and $2,000 toward a study of unstable slopes on property along the Rainy River on Shorewood Drive.
The council agreed to participate in the study, which would evaluate the stability of the slope and identify how it could be fixed.
However, the council agreed that the city’s involvement would be limited because the concern is on private property.
During the audience portion of the meeting, resident Mike Bahr, also a mayor candidate, said the mask should be removed from the iconic Smokey Bear statute, calling it “a disgrace.”
He also voiced concern with how the city has treated Friends Garbage Service.