International Falls voters will decide Nov. 3 whether each family dwelling in the city may keep up to 10 chickens.
The Falls City Council, meeting in a special emergency session Friday, accepted a petition and agreed to place the question on the Nov. 3 ballot for city voters. Councilor Joe Krause was absent due to medical needs.
The requirements in the proposed ordinance, which now cannot be modified, are:
- No more than 10 chickens;
- No roosters;
- No chickens kept inside a dwelling;
- No slaughtering chickens in the city limits;
- A fully enclosed, windproof, roofed, secure and well ventilated structure with one square foot of window to 15-square feet of floor space, with a heat source to maintain an adequate indoor temperature, that meets zoning and building codes;
- The floors and walls of the roofed structure shall be kept in a clean, sanitary and healthy conditions with all dropping and body excretions collected on a daily basis and placed in a fire-proof covered container until applied as fertilizer, composted or transported off the premises;
- Chickens shall be kept in the roofed structure or any attached fenced yard enclosed at all times;
- The fence around the yard enclosure shall be securely constructed with a mesh type material;
- The fenced yard enclosure shall be well drained so there is no accumulation of moisture;
- The floor area or combination of the floor and fenced yard area for keeping chickens not be less than 10 square feet of floor space per chicken.
The council noted that building permits are not needed for accessory structures 120-square feet or less, but setback requirements apply.
Mayor Harley Droba told the council he'd assisted Alex Carlson with a petition of city residents to bring the idea of keeping chickens in the city to a vote. An earlier petition was not valid.
In his six years of service on the council, Droba said the idea of keeping chickens has been discussed seven times, and the Nov. 3 vote will determine the outcome.
"The whole goal is to put the issue to rest," he said. "We will leave it to the residents of International Falls and let them make the decision and move forward on Nov. 4."
The valid petition included 138 signatures.
City Administrator Ken Anderson said the final day to get a question on the ballot was Friday, prompting the city's emergency session that day.
The city's charter requires the question that will be posed to city voters to be published prior to the election, to allow all residents to know the wording before they vote.
Newly-appointed Councilor Brian Briggs asked about how the council will ensure compliance with the ordinance, adding he did not want the city's building inspector tied up with those duties.
Droba and the council, in its Budget and Finance Committee, has discussed hiring a full-time code enforcement officer next year. The position would handle compliance with city ordinances, including the chicken ordinance if it is approved Nov. 3.
Councilor Leon Ditsch, who keeps chickens outside the city limits and has favored them in the city, asked about reducing the number of chickens allowed, saying 10 "make quite a mess," but Droba reiterated that the submitted petition cannot now be altered.
Carlson was adamant about allowing 10 chickens; Duluth's chicken ordinance allows five, Droba added.
"This is from a resident and I wanted to be as transparent with his intentions," Droba said. "It's 10 chickens and we cannot change it now."
Resident Tim Wegner told the council he was disappointed it was making the voters decide the issue, instead of simply moving forward with a chicken ordinance - with less than 10 chicken and in designated areas of the city - on its own.
In addition, he said people who want to keep chickens should be required to purchase a permit, adding he hopes the vote is approved.
Droba said he believed any ordinance allowing chickens would be controversial and different ordinances had been discussed and voted down in the past for various reasons.