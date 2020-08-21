International Falls voters will decide Nov. 3 whether each family dwelling in the city may keep up to 10 chickens.
The Falls City Council, meeting in a special emergency session today, accepted a petition and agreed to place the question on the Nov. 3 ballot for city voters.
Among the requirements in the proposed ordinance, which cannot now be modified, are:
- No more than 10 chickens
- No roosters
- No chickens kept inside a dwelling
- No slaughtering chickens in the city limits
- A fully enclosed, windproof, roofed, secure and well ventilated structure with one square foot of window to 15-square feet of floor space, with a heat source to maintain an adequate indoor temperature, that meets zoning and building codes
The council noted that building permits are not needed accessory structures 120-square feet or less, but setback requirements apply.
