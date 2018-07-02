Making its return debut after a five-year hiatus, the International Tug of War hit a snag Saturday when participants on the Canadian side of the border were transported by ambulance to the hospital following the event.
The tug, involving a 1,200 foot rope strung across Rainy River to teams in Fort Frances and International Falls, injured several participants on the Canadian side when it “lunged” forward, reportedly resulting in head injuries for some and rope burn and road rash for others.
“We are greatly saddened by the turn of events on the Canadian side, those who are injured are in our thoughts and prayers,” said Robin Bjorkquist, event coordinator for Backus Community Center, and organizer of the event on the U.S. side. “If you can’t make it fun for both sides, it’s not fun for either side — we are definitely sorry.”
The Journal was informed that some of those who were injured during the tug of war may be kept for “a couple days for observation.” Calls made to the Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances about the incident were not returned in time for this publication.
However, pull participant Kate Dalton of Fort Frances told The Journal while people immediately sprang to help, she did witness some injuries that occurred.
"People got very badly hurt on the Canadian side," she said.
This year, the tug was featured as a part of the seventh Annual International Boundary Waters Dragon Boat Festival. Also this year, and for the first time in history, dragon boat teams launched from both sides of the water on the Rainy River. Known also as the “Peace Pull,” the event was last held in 2013.
Events on the U.S. side took place at the Pat Roche Boat Landing near the Voyageurs National Park Headquarters.
According to Dalton and other Facebook comments, it seems there was a lack of communication about restricting the age of those who should take part, with many children involved on the Canadian side. Some also called the event unorganized, claiming the Canadians had only half of the amount of people who were participating on the U.S. side. Due to the power advantage on the U.S. side, it appeared they won, but officials later informed festival-goers of the injuries that transpired across the river.
"No one was there to tell us who should participate," Dalton said.
Bjorkquist said there was a breakdown in communication, adding the incident was a “logistical thing” on the Canadian side in the way the rope maneuvered, however, it did not break. Ropes on both sides were anchored to a vehicle.
On the U.S. side, participants were to be 18 and over, were asked to sign up in advance and fill out a registration form, and were required to wear gloves. Though there were to be other “pulls,” only one took place. And due to the injuries sustained by the Canadians, the rest of the day’s events were later cancelled.
Bjorkquist, who has been involved with tug of war efforts since 2011, said she expected the large crowd of people that came out to take part in the event. The day’s events were a fundraising effort for Backus.
“America was very excited to bring it back,” she said, and despite the outcome, she hopes it will be back again.
“We’re hoping we can re-build that interest on both sides because it’s such a wonderful, community-building event, and so Backus is of course interested in moving it forward if possible,” she added.
Other folks, too, expressed their interest in the event, calling it “good-spirited” and “a great thing.”
“International Falls came through like it always does,” said Cynthia Jaksa, International Falls city councilor, who attended.
The day also saw a mix of weather, with intermittent rain and later 80-degree heat.
“We had some good weather, we had some bad weather, we had some good weather...,” Bjorkquist said. “But lots of folks coming out and supporting our vendors and local businesses.”
Though it’s hard to say whether Borderlanders will “pull for peace” in the future, Bjorkquist said she’s pleased with the community involvement.
“We’ll see where we can go with it, but we’re thankful for the support that we got for it for this year. It’s a passion of mine so I don’t want to give up on it,” she said. “Our intention is to use it as an economic development tool to bring people here — we’re hoping that when it’s all said and done, we’ve raised a few funds.”