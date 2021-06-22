The International Falls School Board Monday approved the hire of several staff before closing the meeting to discuss labor negotiation strategy for contract negotiations with representatives of Locals 4798, 510 and 331.
Business included:
Discussed, but no action, on whether to continue to offer attendance by the public and board members to board meetings via Zoom and online technology. Chairman Ted Saxton, who has handled the technical issues for the online meetings, said he did not favor continuing with the same method because of the time and effort it took him in the past year to make the meetings possible. Others noted ease of access by the public and members if they should be out of town, and increased public participation. The board agreed to discuss the idea further.
Acknowledged an email from Chris Zahn, president of Bronco Bass Fishing, asking the board to discontinue the school district’s sponsorship of the program. Zahn said in the email that the sponsorship is no longer needed and the program will be taken in a new direction.
Approved hire of George McDonald as industrial arts teacher at a 0.55 FTE for the school year 2021-2022.
Approved a request by Track Boosters for an additional track coach with donation of $1,000 to hire Jay Boyle during the 2020-2021 season. Cost of wages and benefits are not to exceed $1,000.
Approve a request by Track Boosters for an additional track coach with donation of $300 to hire Luke Zika during the 2020-2021 season. Cost of wages and benefits are not to exceed $300.
Accepted a resignation from Brittany Foss, paraprofessional, effective June 3.
Approved the hire of Karla Olson-Line as hockey cheerleader advisor for the 2021-2022 season. The position is hired contingent upon the activity season being held during the 2021-2022 school year. Payment of wages may be prorated based upon whether the season is cut short due to COVID.
Approved the hire of Lori Potter as basketball cheerleader advisor for the 2021-2022 season. The position is hired contingent upon the activity season being held during the 2021-2022 school year. Payment of wages may be prorated based upon whether the season is cut short due to COVID.
Heard from Superintendent Kevin Grover that the district’s legal notices will be placed on its website, with the lack of a legal newspaper in the community, following the end of the publication of The International Falls Journal this week.