Camp Invention returns
The ISD 361 Community Education Department is now accepting reservations for spots in Camp Invention, for students entering grades K-6, located at the Falls High School.
Campers will collaborate to explore dynamic flight principles such as lift, thrust and drag. It will be taught in pods of nine students to one instructor with up to five pods being offered.
Registration is limited. The cost is $140 and there are scholarships available for those in need of the assistance. All social distancing guidelines and expectations will be put in place during Camp Invention. Visit isd361.revtrak.net/RW-Community-Ed/ to register.
Swim lessons
Sign up at https://isd361.revtrak.net/rw-community-ed/ for swimming lessons.
Two sessions Levels 1-6 are now accepting online registrations. Cost is $45 for Levels 1-3; and $50 for levels 4-6
Due to social distancing restrictions, parents, or designated guardians, must accompany all Level 1-3 swimmers to each lesson. Level 4-6 may swim on their own but registration space in each session is limited. No lifeguard to swimmer contact is allowed.
Call 218-283-2571 ext. 1186, the Community Education office with questions, said Daniel McGonigle, Community Education director, ISD 361.