The superintendents of Independent School Districts No. 362 and 363 last week released an outline of the what the upcoming school year will look like when it begins Sept. 8.
Both schools will welcome back all students who want to attend, while offering a distance learning options for those who don't.
Littlefork-Big Falls Superintendent Jamie Wendt said on the school's Facebook page that at this time, under current rates of COVID-19 infection in Koochiching County and among staff, students will return to the classroom in less than a month.
State officials July 30 gave Minnesota school districts instructions to come up with three back-to-school plans:
- In-person learning
- Hybrid
- Distance learning
With the help of a consulting agency specializing in health and safety legislation, Wendt said staff were able to simplify things into two plans which satisfy all requirements.
"Our first plan is essentially in-person, but under the health and safety requirements of the hybrid," she said.
What does that mean?
- In-person/hybrid plan: Under the hybrid plan, schools are required to operate at 50 percent building capacity with 6-foot social distancing, and limiting large groups. With the help of the consultants, L-BF staff were able to identify that the building is capable of housing all enrolled students at 50 percent capacity.
"We have had to make a few physical changes within the building such as classroom locations and installing some glass barriers to be compliant, but we feel that getting the students back to school with in-person instruction is the most beneficial for our students," Wendt said in a post on the district's Facebook page. "We also felt it is important to provide students, families, and staff with as much consistency as we can through all the changes. Therefore, it was our goal to streamline in-person and hybrid to the best of our ability. We feel that we have accomplished that goal.
"We have changed a little bit about how our day will look, with less transitioning between classrooms to limit crowded hallways. Instead, the many teachers will be transitioning to the students in their homerooms. We plan to create back-to-school videos for students to give them a preview of what to expect as school starts this fall."
- Distance Learning: If positive cases in the county or in the school rise rapidly, students and staff may be required to switch to distance learning. Distance learning will be very different from last spring and will require students to report in on Schoology by 8:20 a.m. for attendance and a combination of synchronous and asynchronous learning will be used, according to the post. A more detailed distance learning plan will be published in the coming weeks.
"Our full reopening plan will be under final review early (this) week and published by the end of the day on Aug.21, 2020 on our school website and Facebook page," Wendt said. "Hard copies of the plan may be requested after Aug. 21, by calling the main or elementary offices.
Transportation
Families are encouraged to provide their own transportation when possible in order to reduce numbers on the school buses. However, transportation will continue to be provided at 50 percent capacity.
Students will fill the school bus back to front, and unload front to back to limit intermingling and keep families seated together. Alternate transportation will not be available to start the school year. Each household will be allowed one bus stop only.
"If your primary bus stop is at your daycare provider, then that will be the only bus stop allowed for your household at this time," Wendt said. "This will allow our buses to provide transportation for all who need it while being able to comply with the 50 percent capacity guidelines. Should this change during the year, families will be notified by our automated call system, Facebook page, and school website."
Distance learning
Families may choose distance learning at their discretion.
"This is a choice that is respected by all staff and L-BF will work with students and families to make sure every student is receiving an equitable education regardless of how it is delivered," Wendt said. "Most L-BF families have filled out the parent and family survey already."
If your family has not, call Wendt to have the survey resent.
Those who are choosing distance learning as an alternative to sending their children to school will be sent a Distance Learning Enrollment Agreement. The agreement will outline expectations for distance learning. Once distance learning is chosen, the students must remain in distance learning until the end of the quarter. If a family would like to change that selection, they will need to contact the main or elementary office two weeks before the end of the current quarter to make arrangements.
"I know there are still many unanswered questions, but it is my hope that this notice helps give our families a clearer picture of our vision for the return to school this fall," Wendt said. "This situation remains fluid, as it has been from the beginning, constantly changing. At L-BF, we are prepared to move with the changes as necessary while keeping our students as our main focus."
South Koochiching - Rainy River School District
Students attending school in Indus and Northome will also return to the classroom this fall.
The Independent School District No. 363 School Board last week agreed to return students to the schools using a hybrid, in-person model.
“With the amount of students we have in both buildings, we're able to bring back all the students who want to come,” said Superintendent Jeremy Tammi.
Families have the option to choose distance learning for their student, and Tammi said some have indicated they plan to take that option.
“In July, we sent out surveys and about 80 percent of our families want their students to return to our campuses,” Tammi said. “But with everything, this is all very fluid.”
When deciding how the upcoming school year would operate, the superintendent said district officials focused on reducing capacity by 50 percent in the classroom and while riding school in transportation vehicles. With the amount of students in both buildings, Tammi said they're able to space students appropriately, and welcome back all students who want to come. There are about 200 students who attend Northome School and about 100 who are enrolled at Indus.
One challenge the district continues to work through is transportation. Bus routes cover a large area and developing plans for how to accommodate everyone needing transportation is ongoing.
“This is something we continue to look at,” Tammi said. “We cover such a huge area of square miles.”
Additional information is expected to be distributed this week to district families regarding transportation needs and distance learning options.
Tammi, who took over the superintendent position this summer, said he knows there is still many unknowns and is encouraging staff to be flexible, and to support each other and to support students.
“These are not easy decisions to make,” he said. “We make decisions knowing it'll impact all of our staff and families. We want to make the safest decisions and create an environment that follows all state guidelines. We're all doing our best.”