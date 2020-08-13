International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.