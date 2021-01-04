Community Cafe
Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St., International Falls, 218-285-7225
Meals from 5-6 p.m. All served with vegetable/fresh fruit, dessert
- Jan. 5: Pizza
- Jan. 7: Brisket sandwich, buttered noodles
- Jan. 12: Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll
- Jan. 14: Cheeseburger, French fries
- Jan. 19: BBQ chicken sandwich, tater tots
- Jan. 21: Pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy
- Jan. 26: Ham, Au gratin potatoes
- Jan. 28: Lasagna, dinner roll
Senior Center
The Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St., remains closed due to COVID-19. Meals on Wheels are being delivered and meals are available for pickup. To pick up a meal call 218-283-3460. If no answer, leave a message. Hot meals are for people 60 or older, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change.
- Jan. 7: Roast pork dinner, strawberry cheesecake cup
- Jan. 8 Ham and bean soup, chicken salad sandwich, fresh fruit
- Jan. 11: Chicken-n-cheese enchilada, fruit
- Jan. 12: Road turkey dinner, 7-Up cake
- Jan. 13: Fish sandwich on bun, or alternate, fresh fruit
- Jan. 14: Harvest stew, cookie
- Jan. 15 Salisbury steak, fresh fruit
- Jan. 18: Chicken chow mien, fresh fruit
- Jan. 19: Boiled diner or alternate; frosted cake
- Jan. 20: Meatloaf dinner, fruit
- Jan. 21: Special of the day
- Jan. 22: Favorite Italian pasta
- Jan. 25: Baked fish, cookie
- Jan. 26: Mild buffalo or BBQ chicken sandwich, fruit
- Jan. 27: Hot beef sandwich, fresh fruit
- Jan. 28: chicken pasta salad, glazed poppy seed cake
- Jan. 29: Hash brown egg bake, cinnamon roll