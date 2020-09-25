The Littlefork-Big Falls volleyball team has a new coaching lineup after action taken by the school board Wednesday.
Jennifer Gustafson will serve as the team's head coach and Kayla Lund was named the assistant coach. Action comes after the board accepted the resignation of former head coach Stephanie Fairchild in July.
Action also comes after last week's announcement by the Minnesota State High School League to allow a fall sports season for volleyball and football.
The 11-week volleyball season begins Monday. The 10-week football season will also begin Monday, with six regular season games. The postseason is yet to be determined, the MSHSL reported earlier this week.
At Wednesday's board meeting, prior to the seasons beginning, L-BF Athletic Director Mason Imhof said he was working on a schedule for both seasons. No spectators will be allowed at volleyball games, and a minimum of 250 can watch football games. Tickets will be distributed among both the home and visiting teams for each game, and Superintendent Jamie Wendt said immediate family will be considered first.
Imhof also informed the board he's working on organizing a season for junior high sports. The group agreed it was in the interest of keeping the sports programs strong to continue with junior high play.
When discussing a junior high football team, board member Monte Nelson said to “bring the program back, they have to play.”
Imhof said he was also working on how transportation would work for the sports seasons.
Other action
In other action Wednesday, the board set its preliminary tax levy at the maximum amount of $569,409; less than last year's maximum amount of $620,300.
The proposed levy can be lowered before the final levy is set during the board's Truth in Taxation hearing Dec. 16.
The board also accepted the resignation of Sue Nordquist, Spanish teacher. Rachel Helliloid was hired to teach Spanish I and II.