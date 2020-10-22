Today, Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Jerrod Shermoen as a district court judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.
Shermoen will fill the vacancy that occurred upon the retirement in August of the Honorable Charles M. Leduc. The seat will be chambered in International Falls in Koochiching County.
“Mr. Shermoen will be an excellent addition to the Ninth Judicial District,” said Walz. “Mr. Shermoen has a wealth of legal experience and has developed the temperament and management skills necessary to serve the people of the Ninth Judicial District well.”
As a lifelong northern Minnesotan, Shermoen brings a necessary perspective to the Ninth Judicial District,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “His outstanding experience, compassion, and deep commitment to his community will make him an excellent addition to the bench.”
About Shermoen
Shermoen is an attorney and president at ShermoenJaksa Law, PLLC. In these roles, he manages the firm and handles a wide range of litigation and administrative law matters, including plaintiff’s personal injury, wrongful death, and workers compensation cases.
Shermoen also has experience litigating a vast array of other disputes, including contract, commercial, real estate, probate, family law, and criminal matters in federal, state, and tribal courts across Minnesota.
Previously, he was a managing partner at Shermoen & Jaksa PLLP, and a partner at Shermoen, LeDuc & Jaksa, PLLP. Mr. Shermoen’s community involvement includes serving on the board of the Rainy River Community College Foundation, the Koochiching County Law Library Board, and the Minnesota Association for Justice Diversity and Inclusivity Task Force.
He has also been a board member for the Volunteer Attorney Program, the International Falls Bass Championship, and the ISD 36l Blue Ribbon Panel, and he has served as a volunteer for Junior Achievement and as a youth hockey coach.
Shermoen earned his associate of arts from Rainy River Community College, his bachelor of science from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Business, and his juris doctorate, with distinction, from the University of North Dakota School of Law.
Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Koochiching County and 16 other counties in northwest Minnesota: Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.
For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit our website: https://mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments/.