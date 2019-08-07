A quick rain shower Tuesday afternoon didn't stop attendees from traveling to Smokey Bear Park for the National Night Out celebration.
International Falls Police Chief Rich Mastin said the third annual National Night Out was a success, with more food being served this year than in the first two celebrations.
"We were fortunate to have even more agency participation bringing different activities and treats to the citizens," he said. "The weather cooperated for the most part and we were pleased with a great turnout from the community."
Involved with the event were officers from the Falls Police Department, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, United States Customs and Border Protection and Voyageurs National Park, along with partners from the county attorney’s office, Koochiching Area Prevention in Education, Falls emergency medical service, International Falls Public Library, Community Wellness Acton Council and Shield 616.
International Falls Police Capt. Mike Kostiuk said the event is intended to strengthen the ties between members of the community and its law officers.
”One of the biggest things we’ve seen is that we live in a community that really appreciates its law enforcement officers, opposed to what we see in some of the larger cities,” Kostiuk told The Journal last week. “This is a chance for us to give back and show that we really do appreciate the support.”
Tuesday offered a chance for people to interact with officers in a casual, comfortable setting that can help establish trust and a bond.
"It gives us an opportunity to show the public a different side of us," said Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund.
In addition, the evening brought together officers from a variety of agencies who work closely together, creating a tighter law enforcement community, and reenergizing the Falls Police Department.
"It was an honor and privilege to participate in another successful National Night Out with many of our partner agencies," Hedlund continued. "A lot of time and effort went into organizing the event and International Falls Police Department Capt. Kostiuk did a tremendous job making sure everything ran smoothly. It is always a pleasure to see our officers and deputies having fun in their interactions with the public... I think all of us that participated had a lot of fun and look forward to the event again next year."