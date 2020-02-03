BLOOMINGTON - The Journal was among several newspapers to win an award last week at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s 153rd annual convention.
Judges for the Better Newspaper Contest, hosted by MNA, awarded Journal staff writer Emily Gedde two awards. She won a third place for a social issue series on vaping, and another third place award for a photo story of the 2019 Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run.
“As a journalist, I don't do what I do to win awards, but it is nice to be recognized for my efforts,” Gedde said. “I am proud to deliver news to Borderland.”
In a statement about the social issues series, judges wrote the stories were informative and “organized with a great layout.”
For the photo story, judges commented, “Nice job. I feel chilly just looking at these photos. I love all of the candid, happy faces. Those frozen eyelashes and beards make me feel cold just by looking at them. You captured a great story.”
Gedde, who has been with The Journal since 2010, has won three MNA awards. She received a joint award along with other Journal news staff in 2019 and 2015 for local breaking news coverage. She also received a first place award for a photo story in 2018.
Laurel Beager, editor of The Journal, said she's proud to lead a great team that works hard each day to bring people the news they want and need to know, and can get no where else.
“Our first motivation will always be to offer valuable news and photos to our readers, but winning awards proves we are doing the job well, and others in our field know that,” she said.
Judges from Indiana said Minnesota's rural areas are well-served by the small weekly newspapers that work hard to cover their communities.
"Lot of great entries. All generally well done. Each newspaper did some things very well. Minnesota definitely has some strong daily newspapers," judges wrote.
“Even the smallest circulation newspapers have the opportunity to write good news, feature and sports headlines instead of depending on label headlines," other judges commented.
The purpose of the annual contest is to recognize excellence in the various aspects of newspaper journalism so that the practice and profession in Minnesota may be advanced.