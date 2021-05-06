About 80 percent of older Americans have at least one chronic health condition. One in three older adults age 65 plus will fall, and 40 percent of all hospitalizations are a result of falls. Although Americans are living longer these days, more are also developing chronic illnesses. Do illness and aging always go hand-in-hand? The answer is a surprising, but resounding, no.
Juniper is improving health and wellness in communities across Minnesota. Through a network of local leaders, community organizations, and health systems, Juniper delivers programs to help adults manage chronic health conditions, prevent falls, and foster well-being. If you are coping with high blood pressure, heart disease, COPD, arthritis, diabetes, or other chronic conditions, Juniper can support your efforts to live life as fully and independently as possible.
To keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic we are offering virtual, telephone, and in-person classes. The telephone classes options let adults that may not have access to the internet or video capabilities still join classes.
Classes include strategies and exercises to take an active role in managing your health and well-being and are offered in three program categories: Falls Prevention, Diabetes Prevention & Self-Management, and Chronic Pain & Disease Management. Juniper’s programs are evidence-based and proven to make a positive difference in the quality of life measures such as feeling more in control, less stressed, and able to do more of what makes you feel well.
To register or find a workshop near you, visit: www.yourjuniper.org or call/email: Gina Marsalla at 1-855-215-2174 or info@yourjuniper.org