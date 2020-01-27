After students approached her about the lack of a dance program in Littlefork, Nicole Kennedy decided to take action.
She founded a local "Just For Kix" youth dance program, and the first classes will begin next week.
"I actually had some older girls approach me about starting a dance program, so that’s why I pursued this program, 'Just For Kix,'” the Littlefork-Big Falls kindergarten teacher explained.
“There is not any other dance program in Littlefork," she said.
"Just For Kix" is a national dance company with local programs around the state of Minnesota. The organization was founded in 1981 and has more than 200 programs in 14 states, with more than 21,000 students nationally, said its website.
So far, the public has expressed a lot of interest in the program.
“Everybody’s very excited about it, the girls are real excited to get going,” Kennedy said. “(There’s) lots of interest here.”
The new program is available for youth spanning all ages, 3-18.
“It was the older girls who came up to ask me and I thought, ‘Well, why not do it for the whole school?’ So, it’s geared for preschool to twelfth grade,” she said.
Kick, hip-hop and jazz classes will be offered.
Kennedy has a dance background spanning her whole life. She was active in cheerleading and dance in high school, and was a member of the collegiate dance team at Bemidji State University. When Littlefork-Big Falls had a dance line, she was a coach.
Classes will be held on Mondays starting Feb. 3. until April 27 in the Littlefork-Big Falls Elementary gymnasium.
A final performance recital will be held at 7 p.m. April 30.
Registration is still available online at www.justforkix.com/danceclasses/littlefork-bigfalls_mn.