A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody Friday for involvement in last week's unfounded bomb threat at Falls High School.
International Falls Police Department Capt. Mike Kostiuk said Monday the boy was identified for his involvement in the Nov. 18 threat, and is being held on a charge of threats of violence, which in the case of adults is a felony level offense.
The boy was transported to Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth, while the Koochiching County Attorney’s Office reviews the case.
International Falls Police Chief Rich Mastin told The Journal Friday a juvenile suspect in the bomb threat made to Falls schools was taken into custody. On Sunday evening, Falls school official Tim Everson confirmed the information in a mass email sent out to people on the school's contact list.
Everson said a student confessed to writing the threat that caused evacuation of Falls schools Nov. 18.
He said the school will move forward with disciplinary proceedings, adding the student will not be in attendance at Falls schools.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said Monday the school district will pursue expulsion or something equivalent, and provide educational services for the child outside of the regular building for an allowable time period.
" Again we will continue to learn from this experience and make changes where needed," Grover said. "(We had) a great local team that pieced the puzzle together and hopefully this will help in the healing process."
Impact continues
Meanwhile, the threat at International Falls schools last week has had an impact on students, parents and the rest of the community.
Some people are angry the innocence of the community's children has been damaged. Stories about youngsters sleeping in their parents' beds that night, as well as being concerned about returning to school the next day are being heard.
Parents were in obvious distress as they picked up their children at First Lutheran Church, where the buses and pick-ups were staged, after the schools were evacuated Nov. 18.
The next day, about 20 percent of the students - 118 at Falls Elementary and 115 at Falls High - of the about 1,100 student population, were absent for various reasons, Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover told The Journal last week.
He also said he had five calls from parents who had concerns or wanted more information about the district, he added.
"Staff have had discussions with students about the situation along with being comfortable in talking with a trusted adult when things are not right," Grover said. "This could be bullying, inappropriate comments, threats, etc. Students are our best defense in combating the issues that we face today."
And, he noted, the school has made available resources for students and staff that are struggling or may struggle as a result of the incident.
"I discussed with staff the need to support each other in the days following this event - we need to keep an eye out and be there for each other," Grover encouraged.
Retired psychiatrist Jeff Hardwig said it's sad that children have to go through this, and said that it should provide some comfort the person who made the threat has been identified.
"It's a relief to know that the person responsible is in custody and no longer able to threaten human life and disrupt students' education and sense of security," Hardwig said. "Furthermore, it appears that those tasked with finding the source of the threat did their job quickly and that, too, is a source of comfort."
Meanwhile, Hardwig urged adults to keep in mind a few things:
- When faced with news of danger, children look to the important adults in their life to see how they are reacting. So adults can serve as an anchor for the children and therefore help them cope. It’s understandable when adults are upset but be mindful of who is watching.
- A developmental perspective should be kept in mind - the very youngest children should be simply, calmly, and unambiguously reassured that adults are taking care of them. On the other hand, older children will have questions and be more aware and may need someone to talk to.
- Seek authoritative sources for advice, such as the American Society of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and American Academy of Pediatrics, both of which have resources available through their websites.
Grover last week commended students for being observant and bringing issues forward about the incident.
School and law enforcement officials will meet in early December to discuss the plan used in the Nov. 18 bomb threat and consider whether revisions or improvements need to be made, he said.
"We have begun the debriefing process and improvements to the procedures will occur," Grover said last week. "I hope we do not need to use them, but it would be remiss if we didn't learn from what worked well and what needs adjustments."
Parents and guardians, whose emergency contact information is listed at the school, were notified via two automated calls from the school, that the buildings were being evacuated and students sent home.
Some parents were concerned when they, or their child's emergency contact, did not receive the calls and were notified about the situation by the local media in Facebook posts and news reports.
Grover encouraged people who believe they should have been contacted by the school, but were not, to call the school to be sure their child's emergency contact information - who to call and who would pick the child up - is up to date.
In addition, he urged parents to discuss with their children their own family plan for an emergency such as the one that unfolded Nov. 18. Families should have a plan that involves everyone knowing who - parent, stepparent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or trusted friend - will be notified of an emergency and who will pick up their child when contacted, he said.
Community response to the situation provided a great deal of support for all involved in handling the emergency, Grover said.
He credited responding agencies for working well together and pointed to the International Falls Police Department, Koochiching County Sheriff's Office, Falls Fire & Rescue services, United States Customs and Border Protection, Minnesota State Patrol, Koochiching County Emergency Management, and others he may have missed.
"The gratitude that I have for each member stepping up and putting themselves out there is remarkable," Grover said. "Saying 'thank you' just doesn't seem like enough."
In addition, he credited local media sources for getting needed information to the public, such as providing up-to-the-minute information about safety issues, road closures and student locations.