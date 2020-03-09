Koochiching Aging Options is among seven aging-related services organizations in northeastern Minnesota selected to participate in the Community Planning and Care Coordination Project, one facet of the Northland Foundation's new, three-year, $3.5 million Integrated Rural Community Aging Program.
With support from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, the new program will build on outcomes and learning from the Northland Foundation's Rural Aging Initiative, implemented from 2014 through 2019. During the coming three years, the Northland Foundation will work with partners in targeted northeastern Minnesota communities to create a greater range of well-connected programs and services that support rural older adults and their family caregivers.
The Northland Foundation has been a consistent supporter of our programming in this community for ten years. We are very pleased and humbled to have been selected as one of their partners in this new innovative project.
With assistance from the Northland Foundation and its key project partner, the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, the eight organizations selected will form local coalitions to undertake a community planning process. Coalitions will include members from area home- and community-based health care, public health, social services, housing for older adults, aging services providers, and others. The process will result in the development of local action plans that will aim to increase access to services and supports that help older adults age in their homes and communities of choice.
Douglas Skrief, Koochiching Aging Options executive director, said the local work will begin soon.
"We especially look forward to hearing from our community about what needs it feels are most important to our aging population," he said about the program. " And it will be exciting to work with the area’s providers to older adults, working together to coordinate and enhance our services in response to priorities identified through the community planning process.
We will be reaching out to the community and invite others to contact us."
Besides KAO, other Community Planning and Care Coordination lead organizations selected are:
- Aitkin County CARE, Inc.
- Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Inc.
- Care Partners of Cook County
- Community Partners
- ElderCircle
- North Shore Area Partners
- Northwoods Partners
The planning process will roll out in two waves. The first group of sites will start the planning process in early this month and carry out their action plans July 2020 through December 2022. The second group will start the planning process later this spring and carry out their action plans January 2021 through December 2022.
All eight sites will receive funding from the Northland Foundation to support their action plans.
The Community Planning and Care Coordination Project is just one strategy of the Integrated Rural Community Aging Program. Northland will leverage its nationally recognized AGE to age program, established in 18 sites across the region, to increase social engagement among older adults while helping children and youth thrive. Northland will also work with Tribal Nation partners, to provide resources that will help them further support their Elders. In addition, a quality care workforce strategy will seek to increase the quantity and quality of caregivers for older adults.
"The Northland Foundation has a long history of programming and grant making focused on the wellbeing of older adults," stated Tony Sertich, president of the Northland Foundation. "With our region's population aging at a fast pace - more than 20 percent are 65 or older - the timing could not be better to have this additional funding and great community partners to take the past work to a whole new level," Sertich added.