Invite them and they will come… from far and wide to gather in International Falls for a family reunion Aug. 9-10, 2019.
Most of them came from the Midwest, Andy and Quin Karsnia from Portland, Ore., and two families from Alaska: Marc Dugas, son of Kay and Randy Dugas, and Karen Karsnia, daughter of Tom and Edna Karsnia.
The Romeo and Marie Karsnia families love reunions. Over 100 came to the Karsnia reunion at the Littlefork Community Center hosted by the John Rasmussen family in 2014. Eileen Evans’ daughters arranged for another in 2017 at Bunker Hills Regional Park in Coon Rapids.
There, Jerry and Martha Karsnia, along with their daughter Anne and family and son Andy and Quin, generously offered to host the next one at their home — the Romeo and Marie Karsnia homestead. Martha said, “I would like everyone to have the opportunity to see the farm where it all started.” And it was a huge success. Lush green lawns and flourishing flowers welcomed the guests. A big sign on the garage proclaimed: University of Minnesota Extension, Farm Family of the Year, Midwest Karsnia Farm 2019, Koochiching County. That morning, the plaque arrived from U of M with the same inscription.
Jerry gave tours of the thriving gardens on his golf cart. Siblings touring the farmhouse were surprised: “I didn’t realize it was so small. How did they raise 12 of us here?”
In the morning, volunteers helped set up three tents and numerous chairs and tables. Jennifer Gustafson and helpers formed a serving line and dished up delicious chicken, corn-on-the-cob, baked beans, potato salad, and macaroni salad to 175 guests.
After predicting rain all week, giving Martha sleepless nights, the weatherman finally gave in and we enjoyed a gorgeous summer day. While adults hugged and caught up with each others’ lives, children from the fourth generation raced around the yard playing and swinging.
Rosie Rasmussen donated a beautiful painting of the barn to be raffled off. Mike Karsnia is now the proud owner. Kathleen Cullen Thompson, a cousin, was thrilled to win a bench made by Tom Karsnia while Jerry Karsnia won a carved walking stick also made by Tom. Ed Karsnia and Theresa (Midge) Furman each won a canvas print of the barn, donated by Martha. Several people won Leo Karsnia’s paddles with the reunion logo engraved on them. The logo of the barn used on T-shirts and hats was designed by a graphic artist employed by Eileen’s son, Greg Evans.
And then 20 serious cribbage players set up tables for the big tournament. Eileen Evans, the oldest from the family, partnered with Andy Karsnia. She was ecstatic when they won. “By one point. We won by one point,” she exclaimed.
Of course there was golfing. Friday night golfers and non-golfers met at The River. It was a perfect summer evening for socializing with lots of hugging and chatting. Five teams golfed; the team with Andy Karsnia, Marc Dugas, David Karsnia and Chris Heibel won that tournament.
The entire Karsnia family considered themselves “winners” at being together on the homestead with Romeo and Marie smiling down at them.