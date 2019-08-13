Three grants totaling $15,000 were awarded in July by the Koochiching Community Development Association.
International Falls Mayor Bob Anderson, a member of the KCDA Board, announced the grants at the Aug. 24 Falls City Council meeting.
The KCDA Board awarded $5,000 grants each to:
- No Place Like Home, to assist with signage, a gas heater and a renovation of their building on 11th Street;
- Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St., International Falls, for building repairs and improvements;
- Koochiching Resource Council for daycare pod model equipment.
The KCDA was created in 2009 to assist in community development and is made up of representatives from the county's six incorporated communities - International Falls, Big Falls, Littlefork, Ranier, Mizpah and Northome - as well as a county commissioner. The association meets bimonthly at locations throughout the county.
Since its inception, the association has funded more than $382,000 to projects throughout the county, said Kyra Hasbargen, association secretary/treasurer. A maximum of $5,000 may be awarded to each proposal.
The mission of the association is to identify and support those opportunities in Koochiching County that have potential to positively impact the economic opportunities and quality of life of its communities and residents. Its goal is to create and maintain economic opportunity and community enhancement.
To be eligible for funding, a project or organization must be located or provide services within Koochiching County. The project or entity seeking assistance may be for profit, nonprofit, or a governmental unit and may be new or an expansion of an existing business, Hasbargen said.
A formal application must be completed and submitted for review. Action from the board normally takes place during a regularly scheduled meeting. Terms of the funding will be at the discretion of the association, she said. Each project is scored on a variety of factors.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Hasbargen at 3214 2nd Ave. E. (Falls International Airport), International Falls, or call 283-8585.