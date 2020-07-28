Koochiching County small businesses and nonprofit organizations may be able to apply online this week for grants, as a result of a local program funded by money received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
About $200,000 is expected to be made available in grants up to $10,000 for small businesses, and up to $5,000 for nonprofits, to cover costs incurred from March 1 through Dec. 1 as a result of the pandemic.
The program is being developed by Small Business Development Center Consultant JoAnn Smith, with Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen, and county staff.
Smith told the board at its meeting Monday the group is developing guidelines, a screening process and applications for the grants, for which applications may be available online as soon as this week.
Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for grants to help pay for COVID-19 preparedness work and ongoing costs not anticipated for regular business and caused by the pandemic, such as purchase of personal protective equipment, barriers for counters and other costs.
The money cannot be used to cover lost revenue, such as when businesses were closed, the board noted.
Smith said the grants could, however, pay for rent and utilities when the business was closed.
The program will be funded initially with 10 percent of the about $1.6 million received by the county. When the county's COVID-19 expenses, which will also be covered by the CARES money, are determined, more money may be added to the program.
Representatives of cities in the county have also been asked to participate and help fund the program with a portion of the money each of the cities received via CARES. Ranier officials have allocated 10 percent of their about $44,000 to the program, Smith said. International Falls officials attending the KEDA Board meeting Monday indicated the city would likely participate as well.
A review committee made up of representatives of each participating government would consider applications and decide if the applicant has proposed spending the money on appropriate expenses and award the grants.
Smith said her office will not be involved in determining which applicants will receive the grants, but instead will assist applicants in filling out the form and helping to explain the kind of expenses that will qualify for grants.
The board and staff encouraged all businesses to - at the least - look at the application online, or talk to KEDA staff, to determine if they are eligible to apply for the funds.
Other business
Smith reported the second of three sites for child care in Koochiching County, via a community collaboration, is nearly ready for kids.
Jenessa Smith is meeting with licensing officials and is expected to be open Aug. 3 in Littlefork's Koochiching Health Services building; a third site there is nearly ready to be marketed to a provider, JoAnn Smith said.
Nevanen reported that financing by a developer planning a hotel at the city's entrance off Highway 53 has stumbled as a result of COVID-19 uncertainty. The developer hopes to finance the final piece and start construction late summer, early fall, he said.
The developers plan to seek county and city tax abatement as part of the project, and Nevanen said his office is assisting to put a proposal together.