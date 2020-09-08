An agreement approved by the Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board in special session Friday sends development of a data storage center already in motion to another site.
The KEDA Board agreed to execute the agreement, which calls for the KEDA to sell to Granite Digital Reality LLC five lots in the expanded International Falls Business Park at $5,000 total.
The plan calls for the company, led by CEO Joe Mershon, to develop the lots for a 56,000 square foot, 10 megawatt data hall, expected to create 13 jobs.
The board approved the agreement earlier, but said it wanted KEDA Attorney Steve Shermoen's input after he reviewed it.
KEDA Director Paul Nevanen reported Friday that Shermoen had no objections and made no revisions, and continues to support the project.
The agreement calls for Granite Digital Reality:
- Commence with the development of a 56,000 square foot data center module consisting of a 10 megawatt data hall and backup power production facility as Phase I of a multi-phase data center campus in Koochiching County at the above-named Property within one (1) year of the mutual execution of this agreement. The projected investment in direct and development costs of Phase I is $99 million.
- Should the developer not be able to commence development of the Property within the first year of this agreement, the Authority will grant the developer the right of first refusal to match any bonefide offer that the Authority receives to acquire the Property for an additional one (1) year period.
- Provide for a minimum of thirteen (13) full-time equivalent jobs each year during the entire tax abatement period referenced above.
- Endure to construct additional data hall and backup power production facilities of similar size, scope and economic impact as discussed in Items b1 and b3 above based on market conditions upon completion of the Phase I development.
The authority shall:
- transfer of the unencumbered, clean title/deed for Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 and Block 4 adjacent to Lots 2 and 3 of the Property for the consideration of five thousand US dollars (US$5,000.00).
- Conduct a wetlands determination and assist developer with any necessary wetlands process.
- Reasonable assistance in obtaining abatement of city and county property taxes,
- Reasonable assistance and support in rezoning efforts as deemed necessary by the city of International Falls Zoning Commission.
Reasonable assistance and partner participation with the developer in the State of Minnesota DEED’s Minnesota Investment Fund and Minnesota Job Creation Fund programs and any other DEED programs deemed appropriate.
Nevanen said International Falls City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday was expected to approve the final plat of the business park, paving the way for the project. The project was originally planned for the Army Reserve building, but Mershon has said an agreement for building could not be reached with Koochiching County. He said that site remains a potential site for another of the cells.
Board members asked Mershon questions about the project, including Brian McBride, who wondered about tax abatement for the project.
McBride said the agreement does not support seeking tax abatement from the school district.
Mershon said he understood and would not seek it from the district.
"We will pay a lot of taxes and I am happy to make that contribution," he said.
Commissioner Wade Pavleck said he was comfortable with the agreement, provided the land comes back to the KEDA if the development does not occur.