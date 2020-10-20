The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board Monday agreed to amend a developers agreement for the purchase of an additional site in the International Falls Business Park.
Monday's action adds an additional 200 by 159-foot lot to Granite Digital Reality LLC's original agreement, for $1,000.
The board in September called a special session to approve the agreement, which calls for a plan by the company led by CEO Joe Mershon, to develop the lots for a 56,000 square foot, 10 megawatt data hall, expected to create 13 jobs.
KEDA Director Paul Nevanen Monday explained the plan is “chewing up the footprint” for the space in the original agreement and there may be a need for a storm water retention pond, which the additional lot would accommodate.
“It's not that big (of a lot) and would adjoin to the rest of (Mershon's) property,” Nevanen said.
International Falls Mayor Harley Droba said he was supportive of the project, but questioned what happens to the lot if development doesn't occur.
Nevanen said the agreement covers development timelines and that it will revert back to original ownership if those dates are not met.
CARES update
Also Monday, JoAnn Smith, business consultant, Koochiching Economic Development Authority, said she is hopeful a fifth round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding could be on the way.
Originally, a local committee announced four rounds of grant funding to local businesses and non-profits that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the committee of local residents sorts through applications, however, Smith said there is still a great need out there.
“The committee just reviewed 27 applications, and is in the process of giving out $114,00,” Smith said. “We are still seeing a need with businesses and non-profits in Koochiching County.”
She said the committee is in the process of requesting an additional $80,000 from local government entities to fund another round of grants.
Koochiching County earlier this year received about $1.6 million in CARES Act funding. The CARES Act was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by Pres. Donald Trump on March 27. The CARES Act provides fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserve jobs for American industries. The grant program was initially funded with about 10 percent of the about $1.6 million received by the county. When the county's COVID-19 expenses, which will also be covered by the CARES money, are determined, more money may be added to the program.
“In total, we've given over $400,000 to small businesses and non profits in Koochiching County,” Smith said of the program. “There are a lot more applicants than we thought there would be in the final round.”
Koochiching County Commissioner Brian McBride said he believes more requests come from greater awareness. Originally, he said there was a misunderstanding that the money was a loan small business owners and leaders of non-profits would have to pay back.
“I think people are finally starting to understand, and that's why we're getting additional requests,” he said.
Real estate discussion
KEDA Board members also heard from local real estate agents regarding housing issues in the county.
Pam Oveson, Island View Realty; Shannon Arnold, United Country Real Estate - Voyage North Realty & Auctions; and Julie Schumacher, Move It Real Estate, discussed housing challenges including the need for newer homes.
“A home built in the '80s is a newer home for International Falls,” Schumacher said. “Another real shortage I've seen is elderly folks are staying in their lake homes... they say they'd sell in a minute if there was somewhere for them to go.”
She noted townhouses or newer one-level homes are attractive to senior citizens, but without that available, they're staying in their nice homes longer than they would and not freeing up that housing stock for younger buyers.
“What it comes down to, is we need to have private investors and whatever public funds are available to get some development going,” Arnold said. “We can't do anything about the existing inventory that is out there. How do we lure in real estate developers or investors to take on the challenge?”
Nevanen said the challenges discussed is not new information. He serves on a housing collaborative made up of local representatives, who meet regularly to discuss the same kinds of issues.
“Housing has become a real, glaring issue that we're not able to meet,” he said.
Oveson agreed.
“I don't think anybody would argue that we need better quality in all sectors,” she said.