The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board heard that the agency's budget is being affected by reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Nevanen, KEDA director, raised concern May 21, mid-way through the year, that three cold weather testers have canceled and Jaguar-Land Rover is reducing its presence at the local test facility, because of COVID-19 concerns. The facility is managed by the KEDA, with testers paying to use it.
Nevanen called the loss "a significant hit."
That loss will be coupled with less money anticipated from the annual allocation by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board because of a downturn of the taconite industry during the pandemic.
"Looking forward, I am very concerned about being able to operate as we're doing and still make payments (to International Falls and Koochiching County) from cold weather testing on the cold box," he told the board, adding more detail would come.
He said staff is doing all that is possible to keep costs down, but concerns about cash flow remain.
Board member Brian McBride, who serves as a county commissioner, said he was not surprised by the news, adding businesses, agencies and governments are feeling a pinch because of the pandemic.
SBDC report
Joanne Smith, consultant with Small Business Development Center, reported she's received a number of calls from local businesses seeking assistance, adding some are moving through the process for state loans, grants and funding programs.
"We continue to see a struggle by businesses in town ," she said.
Nevanen noted that some believed Smith was able to provide money from the state and federal funds for businesses, and then thought she would do all he processing of the applications.
McBride said people need to do the work, to be eligible for the money.
Smith said businesses must find a new way to be more unique and to stand out among the others, and develop an online way for their customers to shop.
She said purchase and pick up of goods will require business owners to think out of the box and come up with a new way of operating.
"It's going to be the standard, now, " she said. "In order to survive, they will have to start doing some of those things. I know it can be a challenge, but we're here to help."
McBride agreed, encouraging local businesses to offer online shopping, adding that all aspects of the economy are changing because of the pandemic.
"We will have a whole new normal," he said.
A child care project is moving forward, but licensing issues remain, Smith reported.
A site in KOOTASCA Community Action, 2232 2nd Ave E., is ready for use, but is awaiting licensing.
Another, attached to the Littlefork Care Center, has one provider ready, and the potential for a second, and is awaiting plumbing. But it was unable to go forward because of restrictions on being near nursing homes during the pandemic, she said.
Smith said extensions for licensing have been sought, as it appears the pandemic is impacting their processing.
A potential third site within Faith United Church, 1001 5th St., could be rented, she said, adding a grant will be sought for a window that must be replaced. The church plans to replace windows on that side of the building, so the grant for the child care room window would help the large financial undertaking by the church, she said.
A provider for that site is seeking a license, which could be in place by fall.
Other business
Nevanen highlighted in his director's report:
- A visit to Green Tech Manufacturing, which has installed a new powder coat paint booth, unique to the region. He said the addition makes the whole operation stronger, noting strong sales during the pandemic, and that it is looking to hire.
- Koochiching Technology Initiative has been allowed to reallocate money to assist in community needs during the pandemic. The Blandin grant money has allowed for the purchase of an ultraviolet cleaning device and secure mobile network for the county's emergency management office.
- A Highway 53 hotel group continues to develop a financial package and is expected to see tax abatement from the city and county. He said another hospitality company is considering another site in the city.
- Work at the Falls International Airport on the runway and taxiway projects continue, with lots of heavy equipment moving in the area. McBride urged people to stay off County Road 108 if possible.
City/county updates
- Mayor Harley Droba reported bids for improvement projects within the city have come in $500,000 under budget, but a bid on the Highway 53 project has come in more than $2 million over the engineer's estimate. Some of the cost is involved with sewer issues, so that is being considered. The city saved $93,000 with a lower than expected interest rate in selling bonds for city improvements.
- McBride reported he's hearing questions about opening offices to the pubic, and the county wants to do it right.
The board set a regular meeting date of the fourth Monday of each month, with the next meeting at 8 a.m June. 22.