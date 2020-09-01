The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board heard about budget challenges for 2021, last week.
The KEDA met Aug. 24, when it also accepted a draft developers agreement with Granite Digital Realty to sell five lots in the expanded International Falls Business Park.
The board agreed to sell the lots for $5,000 to allow the company to construct a 56,000 square foot, 10 megawatt data storage hall and create 13 jobs. The agreement has been forwarded on to KEDA’s attorney for final review.
At that meeting, it was also announced that 17 businesses and two non-profit organizations have been awarded grants from a local program funded by money received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Budget
KEDA Director Paul Nevanen told the board developing a 2021 KEDA budget has been the most difficult among all the KEDA’s annual budgets he’s developed over the 20 years in his position.
He said the challenges have been posed by a number of things, but mainly the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact is has had and will have going forward with the agency’s cold weather testing program.
The KEDA’s budget is made up of an $80,000 to $90,000 annual allocation from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, and revenue from testers using the KEDA’s cold weather testing facilities, located at the Falls International Airport.
Nevanen estimated that $40,000 to $50,000 of revenue was lost this year when testers canceled due to pandemic concerns and travel restrictions.
He said the normal 10 weeks of the testing season generates about $100,000.
“I don’t know if I see 10 weeks testing scheduled,” Nevanen said, adding that impacts the KEDA’s ability to repay loans from International Falls and Koochiching County for construction of the last cold box.
The KEDA is two payments behind to the city and county, with the KEDA owing $78,498 to each the city and county for 2019 and 2020.
“If we pay them, we will have a negative fund balance to start the year, he said.
Nevanen said more will be known about coming testing season at the next KEDA Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21, but raised the idea of asking the city and county for a one-time supplemental funding assistance.
Meanwhile, he provided the sources of other income to the KEDA and what it pays for, including Northland Foundation helping to offset JoAnne Smith’s small business consulting services, and from the local airport commission as KEDA Administrative Assistant Kyra Briggs also act as administrative assistant to the commission.
The largest expenses are employees; office expenses, including insurance; marketing and advertising, which has been cut back to focus on the Your Ticket Home campaign; and conferences and seminars, which have been canceled this year to the pandemic, Nevanen said.