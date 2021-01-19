Even with a global pandemic, cold weather testing in Borderland continues to be successful, an official reported this week.
Paul Nevanen, director of the Koochiching Economic Development Authority, reported this week testing remains on track, despite uncertainties last fall.
“The picture was not very bright in October about how much activity we’d have,” he told the KEDA Board during its first meeting of the year Tuesday.
With no-travel policies in place by many testing companies, Nevanen said he was unsure what the season would look like. Fortunately, some new customers have utilized the cold boxes at the testing site and some other groups have returned.
“We’ve been fortunate in that regard,” Nevanen said.
In addition, Jaguar Land Rover has added to its durability fleet with 12 local drivers in support of the company’s testing efforts.
Nevanen also nodded to the milder-than-normal weather Borderland has experienced so far this month.
“(The weather) has some impact, but not to the extent that it would without the cold boxes,” he said. “We’re chugging along to keep things moving forward.”
In other business Tuesday, Nevanen said he serves on the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission Revolving Loan Fund CARES Committee, and noted several Koochiching County businesses have taken advantage of the loan program which provides working capital loans.
A total of 17 loans in the region have been approved for more than $1 million.
The committee has acknowledged impacts of the border closure when considering applications from businesses along the Canadian border.
“A lot of these local businesses depend on Canadian traffic,” Nevanen said.
The Canada Border Services Agency recently reported that Canada has extended discretionary, or non-essential, travel restrictions between the United States and Canada. to Feb. 21.
The restrictions were put in place in May and have been extended several times.
“All bets are off when (the border) is going to be reopened,” Nevanen said.
The KEDA Director also said he continues having discussions with the commercial brokers of the vacant Kmart and Tim Hortons buildings to determine a tenant for each.
“There is some progress,” he said, adding he didn’t want to overstate any details. “The good news is we’re still having communication... I’ll leave it at that.”
JoAnn Smith, Small Business Development Center, said a committee will meet Friday to discuss allocation of the $256,250 Koochiching County received through the County Relief Funding Program, a temporary effort established to provide economic relief for Minnesota businesses and non-profit organizations. Money must be distributed by March 15, and decisions are expected to be made quickly.
Smith encouraged small business owners and non-profit officials to watch for more information on how to apply.
“The good news is there continues to be resources for businesses impacted as we move along,” Nevanen said, acknowledging some businesses have been impacted more than others. “We’re encouraging all businesses to call our office with questions and we can hopefully help direct them.”
To contact the KEDA office, call 218-283-8585.