More than $400,000 in COVID-19 relief grants have been provided to Koochiching County businesses and nonprofits.
The Small Business Relief Grant Fund Program, administered by Koochiching County and the Koochiching Economic Development Authority, provided more than $400,000 in grants to local businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. The program has now ended.
The money came from a portion of funding provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to the county, and then to each of the cities in the county.
JoAnn Smith, business consultant, with the KEDA, reported to the KEDA Board Monday that money not spent by now by the cities must be returned to the county, with the county facing a deadline in December to either spend the money or return it.
Involved in the meeting were members Commissioners Wade Pavleck and Brian McBride, representing the Koochiching County Board; Mayor Harley Droba and Councilor Joe Krause, representing International Falls City Council; Rep. Rob Ecklund; and at large member Mike Hanson.
Meanwhile, Smith said she is waiting for details about $10 million in state funding to support small businesses affected by the pandemic, announced Nov. 10 by Gov. Tim Walz. She said no information about how that money will be distributed has been released.
KEDA Director Paul Nevanen said the entities that received the relief funding expressed gratitude for it.
Meanwhile, Nevanen told the board one client scheduled to use the KEDA’s cold weather testing facility has canceled due to the spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, but others are still expected. He said the decision not to come to the Falls was made by an individual group, and did not represent a corporate decision.
In addition, he said Jaguar-Land Rover will not likely send engineer test groups, pending a vaccine.
However, he called it good news that fleet tests will be conducted with five vehicles, using local drivers, running through the winter.
He said 11 groups are scheduled for the season, with two on the ground now.
“We did lose one group and hope that is the only one at this point,” he said. “But we are still impacted and there are still a lot of unknowns.”
In related business, Nevanen reminded the board that the pandemic is touching people all around the community, noting that Kyra Hasbargen, KEDA administrative assistant, tested positive for COVID-19, as did family members.
“COVID has impacted all of us, and touched us closely here, at the KEDA,” he said, adding Hasbargen has continued to work from home.
Nevanen said staff in the office are physically distancing from one another, and clients.
The board will meet for its next regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21.