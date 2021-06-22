The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board agreed to recommend approval by the Koochiching County Board of a request by developers for tax abatement to move forward with a Cobblestone hotel on Highway 53.
Developers IFalls Group LLC sought abatement of county property tax for 10 years. The International Falls City Council in April approved tax abatement of city taxes for the same project.
The project will pay school and state portion of property taxes on the increased value of the property as a result of the construction.
KEDA Board Chairman Alan Rasmussen noted private-public partnerships that have worked to bring development to the area.
Board members voiced approval of adding more amenities for local residents and visitors alike.
The board also Monday discussed the growing number of electric cars and the need for charging stations in the community.
Director Paul Nevanen noted that each of the new hotels being developed locally will include a charging station.
Board member Mike Hanson, a member of the North Star Electric Cooperative Board, noted that the co-op has programs to assist in developing charging stations.
Business activity
Nevanen also reported on other developments in the community, including that Greentech Manufacturing, Crescent Drive, is growing, allowing for additional full-time jobs there.
Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins, he said, has invested a lot in the renovation of the former site of Tim Horton's restaurant, Highway 11.
A runway rebuild is moving forward at the Falls International Airport, Nevanen said, adding a lot of trucks that the public can't see are on site now. The taxiway is being used as a runway during the runway project to allow air traffic to continue.
Several board members spoke of their connection to The Journal, the legal newspaper of the county, which will cease operations after more than 100 years at the end of the month.
Nevanen said he worked in the backroom there and as a sports intern in the newspaper's sports department; his brother was a sport reporter, his sister-in-law worked there, and his father-in-law, Dave Ramnes, ran the newspaper for years.
Board member Terry Murray, former county public health director, noted coverage of county's happenings had been accurate and his statements made to perhaps sound better than he'd said them.
Rasmussen noted that in years he served as Rainy River Community College, the news paper was the main form of reliable communication between the college and the community.
Board member Harley Droba later added that he was saddened and disheartened to hear of the closure, noting it has features photos of him since he was a kid, floating at City Beach, playing basketball, and his family. He called it a staple of the community, adding his thanks to the staff past and present.
He noted that two former reporters there “made me who I am today.”
Hanson said The Journal was present in his home as a youngster and now. He called it the soul of the community, adding his thanks to the staff.
Meanwhile, Droba, who serves as Falls mayor, noted new growth in the city by at least two local companies, adding the community must help grow local businesses.
“We can't be sure others will come here and be our savior,” he said.
Other business
- The next board meeting will be at 10 a.m. July 19 and followed by a board visioning session.
- Hanson and Droba noted Fourth of July festivities are taking place in the Falls, Big Falls and Birchdale.
- Hanson noted the musical Birchdale Jubilee is July 17, following in August by the North America Sturgeon Championships and youth contest.