The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board recently pledged continued support for a plan to construct a multi-million dollar data storage center at the former Army Reserve Center building in International Falls.
Led by Joe Mershon of the Falls, Granite Digital Realty LLC’s plan to develop the project continues to move forward, with the KEDA Board’s motion also supporting any extensions in the development time frame the company seeks from the Koochiching County Board.
The county, which owns the Army Reserve center, ARC, property, granted a extension in February 2019 to April 30, 2020, to commence construction.
Mershon, of Granite Digital Reality LLC, provided updates and sought a motion of continued support April 21 from the KEDA Board.
A few elements of the COVID-19 pandemic have and could impact the project’s time line, he said.
Based on a number of issues, Mershon said he will seek a six-month extension for project financing, and a one year extension for engineering, permitting and construction.
The project will result in “no risk, no cost to local government,” he said.
A data storage center houses large-scale computer servers where information such as medical records, utility bills and telecommunications information — data routinely generated — is stored and kept safe. Plans call for construction of two 56,000 square foot data halls over two phases and redeveloping the ARC existing building, located at 1804 Third Ave., into the campus’ Network Operations Center.
Mershon said the project had recently eclipsed $160,000 investment of cash and equity in the ARC project and had April 1 executed an agreement with Newport Energy Holdings, or NEH, to serve as GDR’s finance consultant.
NEH has been hired to help secure Phase 1 funding for the project. The firm is experienced in large-scale project development and has identified potential funders in the data center area, Mershon said.
NEH “solves for GDR’s only weakness – lack of finance prowess,” he said.
Mershon had hoped to get Phase 1 funding primarily with local investors, but has had to expand and invest with NEH. The firm and any investors need to know there is local political and citizen support, and that the Army Reserve Center site can be acquired, said Paul Nevanen, KEDA director.
Mershon told the board that NEH was referred to GDR by former Hewlett Packard Enterprise lead engineer, David Winn, who provided instrumental research and development work on the projects since 2016. He said the firm has assisted in raising billions of dollars in energy related infrastructure investments over several decades.
A potential expansion site, known as the Water Tower Center, is a smaller, two-story 40,000 square foot site on Fifteenth Street near the Falls water tower.
Benchmarks for NEH, Mershon said, are to:
- -Ensure GDR and its projects are perceived as investment grade and can sustain intense investor due diligence, including all documents, financials, pro-formas and public presence.
- -Proceed with investor introductions, of which there are now at least five “in que,” once pandemic related restrictions are lifted.
- -Craft the deal. Investors are seeking investment perpetuity. GDR can offer expansion to a potential second site, perhaps in the Business Park, in addition to and Itasca County, “but it all starts with, and vectors off of the ARC.
Director’s support
Nevanen, who Mershon said has been “in the weekly loop” since 2010, has signed a non-disclosure agreement with GDR’s team, and said he continues to fully support the project.
Taking part in investor meetings and having access to internal communications – “this has only strengthened my support,” Nevanen said. “Joe has been able to attract top industry people who have been involved in large-scale projects throughout North America to help support, add guidance, and refine the project in International Falls and bring it to where it is today.
“This project will literally put us on the map and represent a significant investment as well as create high-quality jobs in a growing industry that will help diversify our local economy,” he continued.
Industry updates
Meanwhile, Mershon provided the following update to the board about the digital center, or DC, industry:
- -The DC industry continues to support and outperform virtually all other industry sectors – despite the pandemic;
- -Plenty of media coverage confirming 100-percent minimum increase in global internet and network traffic with amazing resiliency and reliability;
- -Publicly traded DC industry-related equities have rebounded and are holding at all-time highs;
- -Supply chains are holding up well, predominantly due to DC industry inventory level and preparedness. These chains will be stressed as stay at home orders begin to relax. This may lead to delays in engineering, permitting and construction phase of ARC Phase I.