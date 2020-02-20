The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Tuesday negotiated a sale for a parcel in the International Falls Business Park.
After lengthy discussion, and one failed motion, the board agreed on a a 3-2 vote to sell the parcel to Ricky Roche for $3,000 - just what Roche offered for it, and half the price at which it was appraised.
Board members Wade Pavleck, Mike Hanson and Joe Krause voted yes, with Board chair Allan Rasmussen and member Brian McBride voting no.
An earlier vote to "split the difference" with Roche and sell the parcel for $4,500 failed, with Rasmussen and McBride voting in favor.
Roche has wanted the parcel for some time to expand his cold weather testing operations there and said he wants to start clearing the property immediately for construction in the spring.
Nevanen said the $6,000 price was set based on its appraisal and because of other costs the KEDA will incur.
Roche reminded the board he's invested in the business park already and has not asked for any tax breaks. He already has a 40-foot by 4-foot building on the first parcel he obtained and plans to build again on the parcel he is seeking.
And, he noted, the $6,000 price includes contingencies, such as not allowing motor homes. Roche said he'd pay $3,000 with the contingencies, or $6,000 without contingencies and he'd use part of the parcel for parking vehicles.
McBride said he thought $6,000 was reasonable, but doesn't favor contingencies on use, while at the same time Nevanen said the park was created with public money, so the KEDA should have some say in how the property is used.
Member Joe Krause said restrictions on use are in place with the updated International Falls zoning plan, included in its comprehensive plan.
Rasmussen said he could understand selling the property for $1 if it would create five or six jobs, but Roche's use is an expansion and will add no new jobs.
But Krause said the testing operation could move to Baudette, which would mean a decrease in local spending and business.
Pavleck agreed that cold weather testing brings a lot of money into the community, but wondered about setting precedent as other lots in the park are sold.
"We need justification for whatever we do," he said, wondering if its wise to base the sale price on job numbers.
Nevanen said the board has looked at sales on a case-by-case basis considering jobs, investment, adding to the tax base.
Krause pointed out that Roche would pay through assessments for any lots he owns there when the city improves 22nd Street by adding pavement and curb and gutter... "and he's still willing."
And, Krause said Roche could wait until after the improvements and then purchase the parcel, but is not doing that.
Others noted that Roche could just build on the other side of the road with less issues, and said Roche had acquired just one lot at $1, while the other lots he owns there were purchased from private people.
Meanwhile, Hanson voiced concern about negotiating at a public meeting, but understood Roche's need to move quickly and was glad he was at the meeting.
"The issue is about public trust, making sure the public money is put back into the best use," Hanson said.
Pavleck, too, said negotiating in public shouldn't happen, and should be done in committee, with a recommendation to the board.
"But he's in a hurry," Pavleck said. "Time is critical on this project. In the future, I agree this should be done in private... but this is unusual circumstances."
Other business
At the start of the meeting, the board conducted annual election of officers, resulting in Rasmussen reelected chair; Hanson reelected vice chair; McBride reelected as treasurer.
Board member Krause asked for clarification during the treasurer's report about payments to Tim Jackson, who provides on-site maintenance at the KEDA's cold weather testing facility, as well as provides services for pay as Jackson Electric.
He wondered if the work outside Jackson's employment with the facility should be put out for bids, but Nevanen said the work is valued at less than $25,000 per year for the electrical work and so is not required to be done through bids.
And, Nevanen said, the work that Jackson Electric does is charged at different levels for different work, and that work is outside of Jackson's other duties.
McBride said the issue had been discussed before, and the board agreed that quotes would be sought if more electrical services would be needed.
When Jackson retires it may take two people to carry out the duties, Nevanen added.