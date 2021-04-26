The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board today unanimously recommended the county approve tax abatement for two proposed hotel projects in International Falls.
Public hearings are scheduled this week by the International Falls City Council to hear input on each of the two requests for tax abatement from the city.
Tonight, a hearing is scheduled at 5 p.m. to take input on the request by IF Properties LLC for city tax abatement on a proposal to construct an AmericInn on Keenan Drive.
A hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday to hear input on the request by IFalls Group LLC, which has proposed a Cobblestone Hotel on Highway 53.
Both groups have asked for tax abatement from the city and county. The KEDA is made up of members of the Koochiching County Board, International Falls City Council and others members representing other parts of the county.
Tax abatement is a temporary waiver of property tax increase on business investment and development. A city is allowed to administer a business tax abatement to encourage business development for a duration of up to 20 years.
KEDA Director Paul Nevanen reported the International Falls City Council's consultant, Northland Securities, hired by the city, has completed a preliminary analysis, which shows both requests have similar financial information to other projects and meets the criteria for the abatement.
KEDA Board member Harley Droba, who also serves as International Falls mayor, reminded the board that both projects have been thoroughly vetted and are needed in the community. He noted that the city's abatement policy called for any groups asking to use the program to provide $2,500 for background and financial investigation.
Droba acknowledged that some people may feel the program is giving unfair advantage to new businesses, while existing businesses continue to pay their property taxes each year.
However, he pointed out that taxes continue to be paid on the land, as is now being paid; abatement is provided only on new structures built on the land.
After the abatement period, the city and county will have a larger next tax capacity based on the increased taxes generated by both projects, Droba said.
Meanwhile, Nevanen told the board:
AmericInn is a proposed four-story, 84-room hotel with pool, breakfast nook, and estimated at $11.3 million. The group has asked for abatement from both the city and county for 15 years, however Northland has recommended 10 years abatement.
It would employ 15 full-time positions; the owner has experience.
Through abatement, the city would forgo an estimated $105,000 annually for the period; the county an estimated $53,000 annually.
Cobblestone is a proposed $10.3 million, four-story, 87-room facility with pool, and breakfast bar that transitions in evenings to a bar and small restaurant.
It has requested 10 years abatement from the city and county, which would result in abatement annually of $95,560 by the city, and $50,000 annually by the county.
Nevanen said he's worked with both groups for more than two years and has been impressed by each group's history and approach to development.
Arranging finances now has been tricky, he said, giving the area's market, timing in the pandemic, and the hospitality industry's health. Each group is using "gap" funding.
Nevanen said the last hospitality facility in International Falls was built in 1987, noting both facilities would offer new amenities and national brands.
The projects may not completely meet a part of the county's business subsidy criteria goals, but he said the starting wages for the employees are in line with regional numbers in the hospitality industry.
Meanwhile, Nevanen said both facilities are needed in the community to be able to meet the visitor needs, as well as again offer meeting places and lodging sites to draw sports tournaments and conventions.