With the looming closure of one of Borderland's retail stores, local officials this week indicated work is being done to offset the loss.
Kmart is set to close Dec. 15, resulting in the loss of more than 40 jobs and a vacant 83,000-square foot building on six acres along Highway 71.
Koochiching Economic Development Authority Director Paul Nevanen said research is being conducted on retailers that could potentially fill the space.
“I want to be clear about expectations,” he said. “Market forces drive all these decisions... We'll put up a good presentation with information on our area... We've reached out to one already. I want them to know about us.”
A key component for outside retailers is the understanding of the Canadian marketplace.
“When we draw that circle, it's 25-30 miles north (of Koochiching County),” he said. “That marketplace is a lot larger than the net population.”
Board member Brian McBride agreed.
“This is a big area,” he said.
Getting goods here at a reasonable price makes transportation an issue, said Bob Anderson, International Falls mayor and board member.
“I think the whole retail industry is trying to figure out what is the whole picture of tomorrow in retail,” he said.
The International Falls Kmart is one of the last to close, and only one other will remain open in Minnesota.
Transform Holdco, or TransformCo, of which Kmart is a subsidiary, announced earlier this month the decision to close the store in International Falls.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in International Falls,” the company said in a statement. “The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December.”
And while the closing can create feelings of despair in the community, there is interest in the area.
Nevanen said he has recently received two request for proposals, or RFPs, from customers looking to relocate businesses in the area.
“These are nationwide,” he said of the search. “We don't check all the boxes, but they've reached out to us and we're on their radar. We'll respond to the RFPs and report on the follow up and respond. It's a good exercise to go through, too.”
The KEDA director said having rail access and available land in the area is a big component of requests.
The board also Wednesday:
- Accepted KEDA's 2020 budget.
- Discussed marketing options for the relaunch of the "Your Ticket Home" campaign, which aims to attract people to move back to Koochiching County.
- Heard that the cold weather testing schedule for the upcoming winter season is filling up with a mix of new and repeat customers.