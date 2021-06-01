These four beautiful kittens are 8-9 weeks old; one male and three females. They will be spayed/neutered and will receive age appropriate shots prior to adoption. You can stop in during our open hours and play with them.
Borderland Humane Society still has an event going on called “Here Kitty, Kitty, Kitty.” It also has reusable shopping bags that are available at the holding facility with a free will donation.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. You can also find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/