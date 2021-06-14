The Kjemperud-Olson Farm, established in 1915 near Littlefork, is among 124 Minnesota farms recognized by the State Fair and Farm Bureau as 2021 Century Farms.
Calvin Olson said it's an honor for his family to receive the recognition.
“I lived on this farm through my childhood and young adult years and then continued to spend many hours helping my parents,” he said of the farm. “Our two daughters enjoyed their time there and now our grandchildren are enjoying 'going to the farm'.”
The farm was established by Hans Kjemperud, who acquired 40 acres of land in Cross River Township through the Homestead Act of 1862.
The Kjemperud/Olson farm was expanded in 1921 when Hans and Henrietta purchased 160 acres of adjoining land from a neighbor.
Hans immigrated to the United States from Larvig, Norway, in 1907. He began a logging and farming operation in Cross River. In 1918 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought in World War I.
Henrietta VonAlman moved from Zion, North Dakota, with her family to Cross River in 1919. Hans and Henrietta were married in 1919 and raised three daughters on their farm.
In 1946 their daughter Fannie and her husband Joseph Olson purchased the farm where they continued the operation with cattle and crops. They raised their daughter, JoAnn, and son, Calvin, on the farm.
Calvin and his wife Joy acquired the farm in 2007. Calvin continues to be busy maintaining hay fields and crops as well as timber harvesting and engaging in operations for the benefit of wildlife.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz.
Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.