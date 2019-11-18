A donation from a local organization will help keep children warm this winter season.
The Knights of Columbus Council 1540 last week gifted Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services with 72 new winter coats for area children — all a part of Coats for Kids, a program started by the Knights of Columbus in 2009.
The effort is made possible by funds raised during the Knights of Columbus’ snow cone sales over the Fourth of July holiday and other annual events.
The Knights of Columbus has been gifting coats since 2014, but has since increased the number they have donated, and those involved say they hope to continue the effort.
"We distribute them to people in need," said Kathy LaFrance, director of Public Health and Human Services. "We are so grateful for the generous donation... it is to the point we are waiting for the coats each year. By the end of next week, they'll be distributed... We just really appreciate it."