Nonprofit Koochiching Aging Options was awarded a $65,000 grant on behalf of a coalition of local partners to help area older adults and their families successfully age in place, according to a press release the organization put out Monday.
The press release said this grant will support a two-year action plan created by the coalition.
Koochiching Aging Options is serving as the project lead with participation from AEOA Senior Services, the cities of Big Falls and International Falls, Essentia Health, Falls Hunger Coalition, Falls Public Library, Friends Against Abuse, Good Samaritan Society, International Falls Chamber of Commerce, Koochiching Technology Initiative, Littlefork Lutheran Church, Rainy Lake Medical Center and the Veterans Service Office.
"Our ultimate goal is to support Koochiching County residents to age with dignity and meet their needs as they age so they are better able to remain in their homes or their community setting of choice," said KAO's executive director Douglas Skrief.
According to the press release, the coalition plans to accomplish several things in the next 19 months:
Establish a Community Hub for information sharing and system navigation. The coalition will identify the resources that are currently available in the county and what supports each one offers to older adults and their caregivers. Koochiching Aging Options will engage a part-time staff person to coordinate information-sharing, help providers in the county with resource-and-referral options, and help guide people who live in Koochiching County to find the services they need for aging in place.
Increase information Outreach and Awareness. An Outreach and Awareness Committee will help research resources and inform older adults and their caregivers about options and resources that are available. County-wide outreach will involve resource booths, printed guides, on-air and on-line information, and in-person presentations.
Review service areas of need. A team will review where there are gaps in services in the county. They will also explore ways to fill needs, including which organizations could step in to help fill any gaps either by expanding an existing service or starting a new one.
“By working together, and with support from the Northland Foundation, Koochiching County’s aging services providers will work better together to help our neighbors,” said Skrief.