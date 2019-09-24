Based on the level of projected revenue needed for the 2020 Koochiching County budget, commissioners this week set its preliminary tax levy at $4.6 million, a 3-percent increase from what was collected this year.
The board may reduce, but not increase, the preliminary levy prior to adoption of the final levy, which must be filed with the Koochiching County Auditor by Dec. 30.
The board will accept public comment about the preliminary levy and budget at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Koochiching County courthouse. After taking input, the board will consider revisions and adoption of the final budget and levy when it meets Dec. 17.
The proposal includes a 1.6-percent tax rate increase from 2019, based on the level of projected revenue needed for the 2020 budget.
The 2020 proposed levy breakdown includes:
- General revenue - $2.57 million
- Highway - $210,053
- Environmental Services - $148,390
- Public Health and Human Services income maintenance - $696,087
- Social services - $872,207
- Public health - $101,458
Board members offered little comment Tuesday about the increase, other than reminding the public it was just a preliminary amount.
Koochiching's increase is less than other counties in the region.
The St. Louis County Board this week approved the maximum property tax levy for 2020 at $145.56 million, a 6.45-percent increase over the current year. Beltrami County's preliminary 2020 tax levy was set at $24.8 million Tuesday, a 5.85-percent from 2019.
In other business Tuesday, the board agreed to seek an internal candidate to fill the vacant position of a heavy equipment operator in Silverdale, located 64 miles southeast of International Falls. If no internal candidates apply, the position will be advertised to the public.
The position has been vacant since May 19, and the county has been supplementing the area over the summer with Mizpah's heavy equipment operators.
In August, the board agreed to allow the engineer to seek quotes from contractors for maintenance on all county state aid highways, county and utility roads covered within the Silverdale region. Only one contractor submitted a bid. County officials said they sought quotes in an effort to determine potential cost savings for the county.
"It came at $95,000," Assistant Engineer Trent Nicholson said of the bid. "When comparing that to a full time employee down there, that cost ranges from $106,000 to $140,000."
While there is a difference in the cost, Nicholson said it doesn't justify contracting the position.
"Original estimates put the contracted costs at approximately $50,000; the actual numbers were twice as much," Nicholson said. "(The contractor) was going to provide the equipment. That also accounts for 550 hours of time spent on the job."
Anything beyond 550 hours would be charged at the contractor's rate.
Board Chairperson Brian McBride said if the area gets a "bad winter," an employee would be cost savings over time.
"That county employee also adds resources to the other shops," county Engineer Dave Riemer added.
In related highway department business, the board agreed to authorize Riemer to execute closing documents and release the remaining funds in the amount of $95,756 for the purchase of a 40 acre gravel pit from Potlach Minnesota Timberlands in St. Louis County.
"We signed a purchase agreement on that last month for $100,000," said Nicholson of the pit the county currently leases. "We have $5,000 in escrow currently. We need to release the remaining $95,000 as well as an additional $756.94 for closing costs."
The highway department will seek a conditional use permit from St. Louis County for the pit, but Nicholson said he is confident that permit should be granted without any issues.
The agreement includes an easement to access the land from the Lehman Road.