The Koochiching County Board Tuesday accepted a bid from Paramount Planning for $88,900 to conduct training sessions for rail emergencies.
Willi Kostiuk, Koochiching County Emergency Management director, told the board he has obtained an $89,100 federal grant to train various agencies in the county.
The training must involve a rail emergency, and the grant runs to the end of 2022, he said, allowing the county to offer many different training sessions. Participants would come from international, federal, state, regional, county and local agencies.
"Working together we will have a plan in place to respond unified," he said. "We'd like to be ready for anything."
Sole bidder Paramount Planning has conducted local training sessions in the past, noted Kostiuk, who added the federal grant requires no local match and is fully recoverable. The county will front the money for the training and upon submitting an invoice, will be reimbursed by U.S. Homeland Security.
County Board Chairman Brian McBride said the training is valuable, because of the many rail incidents occurring nearly weekly in the United States.
He said he and Commissioner Kevin Adee recently counted a two-mile train with every rail car containing oil.
Also Tuesday, the board agreed to provide a letter of intent to Northland Counseling Center in support of use of a $2.4 million grant from Minnesota Department of Human Services to establish a behavior crisis facility in International Falls.
Pavleck said without a partnership between Northland and the county, the facility, proposed for an existing building in the International Falls Business Park off 22nd Street, would not become a reality. Under the plan, he said Northland would retain liability, and the county would retain ownership of the facility.
Northland is a three-county operation, financially healthy, and providing services absolutely needed, Pavleck said.
McBride said the proposed location would put a vacant building to public use, which is worthwhile, with a lot of grant money involved.
Other business
The county board also Tuesday:
- Recognized a $1,000 donation from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 for use in the county's veteran transportation program. Mark Lessard, county Veterans Service officer, said the VFW has agreed to conduct fundraisers every first Saturday of the month and quarterly will issue a check based on the proceeds. He said VFW officials are reluctant to promise a certain amount until it is known how much money would be raised by the events.
- Reviewed the third quarter of the 2019 budget, which shows an increase in interest income, resulted in the board agreeing to increase revenue by $1.1 million and decrease expenditures by $321,000. County Administrative Director Jenny Herman said the adjustment means county officials are paying attention to the budget and making needed changes, noting that budgets are estimates and subject to change. McBride agreed with Herman's assessment, noting budgets are meant to be fluid. "All good numbers, better than the other way," he added.
- Approved promotion of Derek Lunser to an assessor IV position, after he obtained his designation as accredited Minnesota assessor, or AMA. The state now requires all certified state assessor license holders to obtain an AMA license by July 1, 2022. The board agreed to make those promotions as staff acquire the AMA license.
- Approved employment separation of Jacqueline Thorstad, effective Dec. 14, as legal secretary, and authorized the legal secretary position to be increased from part time to full time, and to fill the new position.
- Approved promotion of Wallace Pritchard, Big Falls heavy equipment operator, to maintenance supervisor. The board agreed to send a letter of thanks to Walt Buller, who formerly worked for the Highway Department and returned to fill the maintenance supervisor position temporarily. In related business, the board agreed to fill the vacant Big Falls heavy equipment operator as temporarily full time, with the potential of becoming permanent full time.
- Agreed to use money from 2018 federal Stonegarden grants to purchase two snowmobiles for the Sheriff's Office.
- Agreed to pay estimated costs of $5,000 to install computer cable for the Veterans Service Office for security purposes. In addition, the board agreed to purchase a laptop computer and portable printer, costs not to exceed $1,700, to assist veterans unable to come to the VSO, located within the Wells Fargo Bank building.
- Agreed to complete scanning documents to serve as a backup to paper records in the Recorder's Office and agreed to provide $14,650 from the budgeted amount.
- Agreed to accept the $29,769 bid from Midwest Playscapes for purchase and installation of playground equipment at Nelson Park in Birchdale. The money would come from the county's Consolidated Conservation Fund, as recommended by the Land and Forestry Department and the Con-Con Citizens Committee. The fund contains more than $500,000.
- Approved the 2020 timber auction dates: Feb. 5, May 6, Aug. 5, Nov. 4.
- Approved several change orders for the Island View sewer project, as recommended by Environmental Services Director Matt Gouin.
- Heard that the county's 2017 and 2018 audits have been completed, and the county received the "cleanest possible report," which is good for its bond rating.