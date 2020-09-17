Two people are seeking to represent District 3 on the Koochiching County Board, District 3: Brian McBride and Terry Murray.
Brian McBride
1. My name is Brian McBride and my wife, Maggie, and I have been married for 47 years. We have lived in International Falls our entire lives, raising our 3 daughters here in Koochiching County. They and our 5 grandchildren live, work and go to school in International Falls. I worked for 37 years at Boise Cascade in the Environmental Maintenance Department as a supervisor. After retirement, I also taught two years of Industrial Safety at Rainy River Community College. Presently I am serving my 3rd term as District #3 County Commissioner (which is the East Ward of International Falls, Jameson and French Addition to the city of Ranier).
2. Through my years as a Commissioner, we have accomplished many good things but with the COVID-19 Pandemic, I feel it is important to have solid, experienced leadership. There are and will be many issues and struggles for our local businesses, employers and citizens. With my experience and leadership as an elected official, I will help Koochiching County make a full recovery. Many candidates for public office make promises they can’t keep. My goal is to do the best I can for my constituents by working with the county board and other government agencies to keep our citizens safe and prosperous.
3. Priorities:
- COVID-19: Distribute Cares Act monies, business recovery and jobs.
- Continue infrastructure improvements such as County roads, bridges, International Airport, clean water projects and support all our County departments and personnel.
- Leadership in support of Rainy River Community College and health care nursing program.
- Support the Health and Human Services Department during this difficult time.
- Law Enforcement support at county, local, state and federal levels.
- Ensure County Environmental compliance.
- Job and business creation and retention.
- 100% County census response.
4. I believe I am the best candidate for the office of County Commissioner because of my experience as a supervisor, instructor, and years of service to the citizens of Koochiching County as a commissioner. The issues moving forward that the county is facing will require good, solid leadership and I will provide that. I have proven my ability to work well with others and my fellow commissioners. I presently serve on 22 boards and committees to help better our County.
5. Because of COVID-19, I will not be campaigning door to door to limit the exposure to our citizens and family members. If anyone has questions or concerns, I would like to address them. Please call me at any time at (218) 341-7465. My goal is to make Koochiching County the best it can be. I have always listened and responded to concerns of my constituents in a timely manner. Be sure to vote on or before November 3rd. Thank you! Brian McBride
Terry Murray
1. I am a lifelong resident of Koochiching County. I served 30 years as financial manager and director of Koochiching County Health and Human Services. In this position i have acquired extensive experience navigating government systems and optimizing funding sources to best utilize county dollars. This knowledge will bring great value to the county board as governments continue to do more with less.
- Isd 361 school board member, which included my services as clerk and treasurer.
- North Koochiching Area Sanitary District board member – currently serving as chairman.
- Northland Mental Health Board member – serving Koochiching, Itasca and Aitkin counties.
- Koochiching Aging Options Board member – serving as treasurer. Serving our aging population.
- Recreation Commission Board member.
- Past Little League baseball and Rec Hockey coach.
- Member of Knights of Columbus.
- Mn Deer Hunters local chapter member.
2. It has been a passion of mine to serve as Koochiching County Board member now that I have retired. I choose county commissioner because i feel I can contribute a lot to our county from my experience and passion for our county. I have served on many boards and committees as director/financial manager for Health and Human Services for Koochiching County and also served on many boards during my past 4 years of retirement. I feel if I want to see our county prosper both in quality of life and financial stability I need to be part of the solution.
3. Work with our community’s economic development agencies to help make our county more economically stable. This means also working with our younger group of professionals who also are taking on this task. We have a great group of younger residents that are eager to make our community better.
Continue to work with residents for ideas on how to make our communities of Ranier and International Falls a great place to raise a family and grow old together.
Use my abilities from past services to work with our board to access state and federal funding as well as other funding sources to help finance these priorities.
To never lose focus that i am serving each resident of our 3rd District of Koochiching County.
4. My vast knowledge of health and human services would make me the only board member with the ability to understand in depth, the inter-workings of health and human services. I will not micromanage but I will work to optimize funding in a department of the county that can make or break our county’s budget.
Shown ability to work with all levels of governments whether it is local, state or federal level. Understanding the infrastructure of our sewer and water systems.
I am a good listener of constituents concerns and will always work to solve those concerns. I understand residents have unique concerns at times and it is very important to help solve those concerns.
5. Growing up as the son of a long time city councelor and long time mayor, i understand the dedication and tireless effort that is needed to properly serve as a public servant.