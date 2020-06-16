Koochiching County has reopened the courthouse located at 715 4th Ave., and the Lands and Forestry field offices to the public.
Public Health and Human Services, located in the Forestland Building, continues to remain closed until it receives authorization to reopen from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Probation will remain closed until it receives authorization from Arrowhead Regional Corrections.
Services continue to be provided by Public Health and Human Services and Probation and the public is encouraged to contact those offices with any questions or need for services at the following phone numbers:
- Public Health and Human Services: 218-283-7000
- Probation: 218-283-1113
The public must enter the courthouse via the south door by the Auditor/Treasurer’s office. County officials recommend the public continue to request county services via the phone, mail, and email if possible.
The public is encouraged to complete a health check list, sanitize their hands, and wear face masks when entering county facilities.