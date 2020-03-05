Koochiching County voters turned out for Tuesday’s presidential nomination primary as expected, and as the rest of the nation did: Democrats turned out, and Republicans did, too.
Of the 6,994 registered voters in Koochiching County, 1,250 cast DFL votes and 831 cast Republican votes. Joe Biden got the most DFL votes, with Bernie Sanders coming in second with 212 votes. Republicans cast 822 votes for Donald Trump, the only name on that ballot, while nine people wrote in candidates.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is reporting more than 885,000 Minnesota primary voters, or turnout of 21.7 percent of eligible voters. He noted that that 885,000 represents a 177-percent increase compared to participants in the 2016 caucuses.
Meanwhile, Koochiching County’s party chairs watched the results of the election.
For Koochiching County DFL Chair Joe Boyle, the most important thing from the the primary was that Koochiching followed in line with the other states taking part in the primary: “They focused on electing a well qualified, decent person to run against Trump, and they voted overwhelmingly.”
He credits Minnesota’s DFL results to the dropping out of candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, and their endorsement of Biden.
Boyle said he believes there are a lot of DFLers who like Sander’s ideas, but are most concerned about “making sure we have a president we can all be proud of and that’s Joe Biden,” and who can win in the November general election.
Terry Stone, chair of the Koochiching County Republican Party, said he was a little surprised by the outcome of the primary.
“I thought we’d be feeling ‘The Bern’ like we did in 2016,” he said of Sanders. “But not so much, just panic, a flight to safety — that’s what the Biden vote was and that of others.”
As Stone discussed the primary Wednesday, he heard that candidate Michael Bloomberg had dropped from the race.
“I didn’t think he would drop out, his purpose was an electable safety valve,” Stone said. “Biden is a walking time bomb... (referring to his handling of a tough, long campaign requiring him to travel greatly) “before he says something outrageous and now Bloomberg won’t be there to pick up the pieces. It sucks to be Democrat.”
Stone said the primary served as a “wonderful experiment” that went against a DFL obsession that money can buy elections and candidates. He said he, too, suspected that if a candidate was “filthy rich enough” could buy an election. “Apparently that is not as true as it could be,” he said. “Frankly I am surprised.”
Boyle said he was concerned about a path to the presidency before Klobuchar and Buttigieg dropped from the race.
“We all feel the pressure, our grandchildren are doomed with this president,” Boyle said. “The only person happy with the president is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”
Boyle said a number of actions and talk by Trump concern him, including children being bullied on playgrounds emulating the president. In addition, he pointed to the what he sees as the betrayal of Kurd allies, who as a result are being killed; lack of cooperation with European and Canadian allies; and the relationship with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
And Boyle said a president should tell the truth, while Trump has made statements about not cutting Medicare and Social Security when the cuts were already included in the budget. He said the cuts are being made to benefit the extremely wealth. He also pointed to recent statements Trump has made about the Coronavirus, which experts have corrected.
“Most important, when Joe Biden gets done saying things, he means it and it is truthful, he said. “It’s scary to have a president that is a pathological liar.”
Stone believes it’s a great time to a live. “The entertainment value is coming at just the right time,” he said. Voters may avoid exposure to the Coronavirus and watch “endless surprises.”
Voters in Koochiching County want leaders who understand them, Boyle said, noting that while Trump pulled a victory out of Koochiching County, DFL Sen. Tom Bakk and Rep. Rob Ecklund had about the same number of votes for them.
Stone said he is convinced Trump “cares about the average guy. So much of his life has been dedicated to helping. About 10 percent of what he does is irresponsible, crazy (stuff).”
He said he and others in 2016 urged voters to “shock the system and rebuild... We got a guy to go there and accomplish that. But once in a while, we realize if we want all of this (that Trump delivers) we’ll suffer with that.”
Will Klobuchar be tapped as a vice president running mate, should Biden be the Democratic nominee and face Trump in November?
Boyle said he hopes so. And while others are also qualified for the job, he said Klobuchar is capable of providing criticism and her opinion to the president while at the same time carrying out his agenda.