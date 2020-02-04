While many Koochiching County residents are still planning ice fishing trips, county commissioners and staff are preparing for another season.
The county board last week agreed to seek quotes and award contracts for attendants to provide site management at county administered boat landings for the Rainy River early spring walleye and sturgeon seasons.
Site attendant costs have decreased since the county began contracting with them to assist in the rush by thousands of anglers to experience the state's first open water fishing season. In 2017, the total site attendant cost was $8,575; 2018 was $5,004; and in 2019 was $5,633.
Land Commissioner Nathan Heibel said activity at the landings during the season were previously much more chaotic, and site attendants have made a difference, by helping the boat launching to be more organized.
In earlier years, site attendants handled a variety of issues caused when anglers attempted to put boats in over ice covered ramps, with many wanting to be the first in line at the ramp.
The board also agreed Jan. 28 to ask Lake of the Woods County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help offset Koochiching County's costs by contributing. In the past, LoW County contributed $2,500.
The board noted that staff and representatives of other agencies would meet this month to discuss any changes or potential concerns about the upcoming fishing seasons.
Other action
In other action, the board authorized board Chair Kevin Adee's signature to a letter of support for the Northland Counseling Center Inc. grant application to develop and expand certified community behavioral health clinics in Minnesota.
The board also agreed to renew and authorize Board and Sheriff signatures to the county Emergency Management Coordination Service contract with Willi Kostiuk at no change in cost and as recommended by Sheriff Perryn Hedlund.
The board heard that the total trust fund profit for 2019 from the sale of land and timber was $2.27 million.
The board agreed to set aside $125,000 for timber and resource development reserves and $53,000 for park development reserves from the 2019 trust fund income.
The money has been approved in the 2020 Land and Forestry budget and was recommended by Heibel.
The board agreed to set aside $7 per capita from the 2019 trust fund income for promotion, as allowed under state law.
The allocation includes $802,000 to the six school districts within the board.
In addition, the board agreed to allocate 57 percent of the promotion funds to the cities within Koochiching County, with allocation ratio to be the same as in previous years, 50 percent to International Falls and remaining 50 percent split equally between the small cities. A letter will accompany the checks explaining what the funds can be expended on and when they have to be expended.
The board also agreed to allocate 43 percent of the promotions funds to the Koochiching Development Authority to be held and used for the promotion of tourism, agricultural and industrial development as defined in state law.
An agreement was approved between Koochiching County and the DNR to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, as recommended by the Environmental Services Director Matt Gouin. The DNR provides nearly $125,000 toward the effort.
The board authorized Heibel to seek bids and execute three-year contracts for summer park maintenance for six county parks.
Change orders for the Island View Sewer Project were approved, with payment request No. 19 to Wagner Construction for Contract A of $507,251 which retains 5-percent, as recommended by Gouin. Also approved was the Island View Sewer Project Change Order No. 9 for Contract A for $72,473.