In conjunction with 2020 National Volunteer’s Week April 19-25, Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, recognized Koochiching County RSVP-enrolled volunteers for their outstanding service in 2019.
A total of 248 volunteers were enrolled and actively volunteering in the countywide program in 2019, and collectively, they served 28,403 of volunteer hours at 20 locations.
Volunteers are encouraged to meet a “healthy volunteering threshold” of serving only one to two hours per week, or 50 to 100 hours per year, to maximize the health benefits of their volunteering, and Volunteer Services/RSVP is pleased to report that 140 - 56 percent - of the reporting Koochiching County volunteers met this threshold in 2019.
Koochiching County RSVP is a federal program hosted by ElderCircle in Grand Rapids and provides referrals and resources for adult volunteers 55 and older seeking opportunities to serve, and referrals for organizations seeking volunteers. RSVP also tracks volunteer activity across multiple agencies in the county, and reports volunteer information to state and federal agencies, who in turn, use the information to better determine community needs. RSVP also offers volunteers a supplemental liability insurance and a modest mileage reimbursement.
The following recognizes volunteers and locations for activity in 2019:
Most Diversified Volunteers: Deb Arnold 7 jobs at 6 sites, Pamela Peterson 6 jobs at 5 sites, Karen Bruyere 5 jobs at 5 sites, Donna Bucks 4 jobs at 3 sites, Mary Estabrooks 4 jobs at 3 sites, Connie Magnuson 4 jobs at 3 sites, Judy Malterud 4 jobs at 3 sites, Marie Zaran 4 jobs at 4 sites.
800+ RSVP Hours in 2019: Average 15 hours per week - Deborah Arnold, Alyce Reinarz
600+ RSVP Hours in 2019: Average 12 hours per week - Pamela Ladsten
500+ RSVP Hours in 2019: Average 10 hours per week - Darla Hell, Cheryl Stemm, Dianne Wiley
400+ RSVP Hours in 2019: Average 8 hours per week - Angela Cilek, Susan Larsen, Joan Pearson, Susan Schnick
300+ RSVP Hours in 2019: Average 6 hours per week - Mary Bartlett, Elaine Beach, Karen Bruyere, Donna Bucks, Catherine Christensen, Kris Coulter, Betty Ericson, Mary Estabrooks, Kathleen Gjertson, Guy Johnson, Connie Magnuson, Judy Malterud
3,000+ Lifetime (enrolled in RSVP) Hours: Pamela Hanson 9,551, Mary L. Roche 9,061, Mary Estabrooks 8,540, Betty Ericson – 8,039, Alyce Reinarz 6,775, Janet Turban 5,127, Felicidad Bruers 4,799, Bette Simon 4,603, Carolyn McDougall 4,210, Wanda Linder 3,690, Jean Houska 3,663, Kay Arnold 3,496, Angela Cilek 3,482, Janet Tufvander 3,338, Cheryl Stemm 3,086, Phyllis Karsnia 3,064, Lynda Faith 3,032
30+ Years of RSVP Service: Jane Barthell – 30 years, Bette Simon 30 years
20+ Years of RSVP Service: Mary Estabrooks 24 years, Marilyn Dahl 21 years, Byrne Johnson 22 years, James Pautzke 22 years, Jean Houska 20 years, Janet Turban 20 years
New Volunteers enrolled in 2019: Larry Anderson, Polly Bjorkquist, Alan Burchell, Miriam Burchell, Annie Dahl, Allison Ditsch, Steven Dobson, Jennifer Fondie, Leatrice Frank, Bernice Gaune, Isabelle Hemstad, Judy Holt, Betty Jackson, Roger Jackson, Cindy Kostiuk, Kathleen Langton, Dennis Pautz, Mary Pautz, Elizabeth Pendergast, Lynn Peterson, Pamela Peterson, Robert Peterson, Beverly Sampson, Stacy Sather, Carole Schulz, Paul Schulz, Megan Splett, Elaine Story, Donna Swalboski, Juleen Trisko, Karen Ungerecht, Euphemia Whiteford, Rhonda Wimmer
The primary volunteer sites and total hours served by enrolled and active volunteers in 2019 include:
- AARP Tax Aide - Kooch 2,157
- Backus Community Center 2,008
- Community Clothes Closet - I Falls 986
- ElderCircle Bone Builders 2,622
- Fairview Range Home Care & Hospice 291
- Food Shelf - Falls Hunger 2,444
- Food Shelf - Falls Ruby's Pantry 1,122
- Food Shelf - Northome 711
- International Falls Public Library 331
- Kooch County Senior Center 683
- Koochiching Aging Options 1,113
- Koochiching Health Services 1,232
- Kootasca Senior Center - Northome 2,205
- Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop 1,274
- Littlefork Quilters 1,329
- Meals on Wheels – Koochiching 1,484
- Northome City Library 756
- Northwoods Crafts – Northome 488
- Rainy Lake Medical Center 4,961
- Senior Linkage Line 206
- Total: 20 Stations 28,403
“We are deeply grateful to the volunteers whose commitment to serving our community enables agencies to deliver vital services to clients in need. Without volunteers, Koochiching County would simply not be the great place it is to live and work,” stated ElderCircle Executive Director Renee Bymark. For more information about volunteering or about RSVP, contact ElderCircle at ecircle@eldercircle.org or 218-999-9233.