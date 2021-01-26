The Koochiching County Board Tuesday approved guidelines and an application form for the $256,250 it has available for small businesses and non-profits through the County Relief Funding Program.
Administrative Director Jenny Herman told the board the application period will be closed at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25, after which the committee will have a short window of time to review the applications and make grant awards. Funds must be awarded by March 15, she added.
Herman said the guidelines revolve around the intended priorities of the Minnesota Legislature, which provided the money.
She said the application process has been as simple as possible, and yet gets the information the committee needs to determine eligibility.
"I think we balanced that pretty well," she told the board.
The applications will be available on the county's website, she said, noting more information about the program will be forthcoming.
Also Tuesday, the board agreed to seek quotes and execute contracts for park attendants to provide site management at county administered boat landings for the 2021 Rainy River early spring fishing season.
In addition, it agreed to seek a funding contribution from Lake of the Woods County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help handle the thousands of anglers drawn to the first open water fishing of the year, when huge trophy walleye and sturgeon can be caught.
Land Commissioner Nathan Heibel reported the costs in past seasons:
- 2018 Total Site Attendant Cost: $5,004
- 2019 Total Site Attendant Cost: $5,633
- 2020 Total Site Attendant Cost: $0 - landings were closed due to onset of the pandemic; the county did not hire attendants
Heibel said attendants may spread over the sites to avoid as much contact with anglers, yet ensure the sites are maintained.
Lake of the Woods in past years has provided a couple thousand dollars to assist, since many anglers stay in that county, and the DNR contributes to plowing the landings open from snow.
Commissioner Wade Pavleck said Lake of the Woods had in the early 1990s been plowing Koochiching County landings open to make way for the early anglers.
Pavleck said a meeting in Birchdale pointed out Koochiching needed to get more involved in the season that was just starting to grow in popularity across the Midwest.
Other business
- Approved a change order and payment to Wagner Construction for the Island View Sewer Project, nearing completion. Pavleck credited Environmental Services Director Matt Gouin, telling him to "hang in there," and "there is light at the end of the tunnel" toward the completion of the project and all the details that go along with it.
- Resolved to support the 2021 grant application made to the DNR for the Federal Recreational Trail Grant Program, to purchase a $14,000 side-by-side tracked UTV with cab by the Polar Polers Ski Club. The board recognizes the 25 percent match requirement for the grant program, and that the Polar Polers Ski Club will secure the matching funds, while the county acts as fiscal agent.
- Heard from Veterans Service Officer Mark Lessard, who said the office continues to process claims and obtain benefits for veterans, and will work toward obtaining another van for transporting vets. He said an Oktoberfest fundraiser will assist homeless veterans and replenish the transportation fund.