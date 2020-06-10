Koochiching Museums reopened Wednesday as a part of Phase 3 of Minnesota's Stay Safe Plan, which allows more businesses to reopen and Minnesotans to return to more activities.
The museums are open regular hours: from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. seven days a week. The gift shop there opened a few days earlier.
Ashley LaVigne, Koochiching Museums director, said the governor's order allowing for the Wednesday reopening came out Friday, leaving little time to get sanitizing supplies in place.
"We've done like everyone else, we're installing safeguards, and hand sanitizing stations," she said. "And they have been hard to get because we are not first responders. It's almost impossible to get supplies."
Masks aren't required, but highly encouraged, when visiting the museums, she said. Staff will be wearing them when interacting with the public. Hand sanitizing stations will be in the entryway and near the gift shop.
Because of the difficulty obtaining sanitizer for touch screens, interactive exhibits may not be immediately available, as staff try to figure ways to make them sanitary.
"Getting touchless dispensers is a nightmare," she said last week. "If we can get the dispensers, with can't get the refills to fill them with, and we have to keep checking back (with suppliers) every day to get something."
Gov. Tim Walz March 13 ordered museums, along with many businesses, closed on the first stay at home order.
That closure has obviously affected the bottom line of Koochiching Museums, and all others closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
LaVigne said 40 percent of the museum's budget comes from visitors, in admissions and gift sales.
"I am concerned about how long we stayed closed and how long it will affect the budget," she said. "We get a lot of public support... How do you make that up?"
And, she said the closure prohibited offering the successful "History on Tap" program, which generated income.
However, LaVigne said she and administrative assistant Cori Horton got creative during the closure to find ways to make some money, keep the museums accessible virtually, and keep them in people's minds for when they reopen.
She said a silent auction fundraiser was successful, and they developed "virtual date nights." which she said people have enjoyed, and she hopes they will continue to enjoy even after the museums open.
The museums extensive website describes virtual date nights as "a new way for people to experience our collections, whether you are local or live half a world away."
Date night experiences are offered in 15 minute increments, up to one hour. Prior to the date, visitors take a survey, and the visit is tailored to be personal and unique. After the survey, a date is scheduled, confirmed and your platform of service confirmed. Cost is $5 for 15 minutes.
"We thought it would be a fun way to provide accessibility to the museum for people who may not have the ability to come home or ever visit here," she said. "They can live on other side of world and see parts of our collection."
Many of the date night experiences include items not on exhibit or that have never or rarely been on exhibit, and often have an interesting and unique back story, she said.
LaVigne said she's unsure whether live walking tours of the community will take place this summer, but said a tour is available on a "pocket site" app, which is location based.
Other projects being developed include member exclusive content and more digital formats.
However, she said many people, no matter what the activity, just like being there in person and participating - same goes for the museum.