Koochiching Technology Initiative has marked its second round of funding for digital technology projects.
Koochiching Technology Initiative, or KTI, will accept grant applications for digital technology projects until Dec. 13. This is the second round of funding that encourages community vitality by addressing the six Voyage Forward "Intelligent Community" pillars of: broadband; knowledge workforce; innovation; digital equality; sustainability; and advocacy.
The money awarded by KTI is provided by the Blandin Foundation through its Blandin Broadband Community, or BBC, program.
KTI will host two meetings Nov. 26 at Ballan’s iSpace, 401 4th St., International Falls, to provide additional information, including the opportunity to develop ideas and understand the application process.
The first meeting is scheduled for noon and the second at 6 p.m.
“We encourage everyone to bring their ideas – even half-baked ones," KTI member Jim Yount said.
The BBC program favors requests around $5,000 or less, with a limit of $25,000. The group’s steering committee is available to help project leaders bring their ideas to fruition by facilitating a strong application for BBC and other funding sources.
Past projects funded by KTI/BBC funding include:
- Public wifi in Smokey Bear Park from the International Falls Public Library.
- LinkedIn Learning online skills training for Falls library patrons.
- Podcast audio recording studio at the library.
- Birchdale coworking center.
- Coworking entrepreneurial meetups at Ballan’s iSpace coworking center.
- Video conferencing equipment for the Backus Community Center.
- KCC-TV equipment and volunteer videographer support.
- Servants of Shelter wifi system for client use in applying for jobs, housing and aid.
About KTI
Founded in 2018, KTI’s mission is to help the community adapt and thrive in the modern world, with a particular focus on internet access and skills throughout Koochiching County and Kabetogama.
“Our community uses communications technology to stay in touch with friends, family and property, wherever they may roam,” Ted Saxton, KTI committee member, said. “Access to broadband and the skills to use it are essential as communities seek to compete and thrive in an ever more connected world.”
For more application information go to Koochiching.tech.
About BBC
The goal of Blandin Broadband Community is to set and meet information technology goals, bridge digital divides and position communities – and their residents – for greater success. For more information, visit BlandinFoundation.org.