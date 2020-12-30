The Littlefork-Big Falls All Class Reunion will not take place in 2021.
Organizers announced on social media Wednesday that it is “impossible for us to plan anything at this point due to much uncertainty.”
While the group is hopeful for a reunion in 2022, a final decision won’t be made until the date gets closer.
“We are required to follow (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and currently have no idea what those will look like,” the post said. “The idea of inviting alumni to town, not knowing if we can house, feed, and entertain them is overwhelming. We are also aware that many people are struggling at this time with financial insecurities and health concerns. As much as we would love a boost to our local economy and foster more interest here, we cannot in good conscience plan anything at this time.”
Organizers said the decision was not made lightly and look forward to having L-BF alumni home as soon as possible.
The reunion was scheduled to be held during the summer of 2020, but was canceled over concerns of COVID-19.