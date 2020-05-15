IIn accordance with guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Education, Littlefork-Big Falls High School will conduct a virtual graduation ceremony with the presentation of diplomas in drive through fashion in the L-BF Parking Lot at 7 p.m. May 22.
A parade will follow the ceremony and is expected to begin at 8 p.m.
The ceremony will begin with a viewing of a virtual graduation ceremony. The pre-recorded ceremony will include speeches from Superintendent Jamie Wendt, keynote speaker and L-BF English teacher Nancy McBride, valedictorians, McKenzie Swenson and Danielle Erickson, and salutatorian, Sydney Stevens.
Each graduate will arrive in one family vehicle, in which only their immediate family are permitted. No other vehicles will be allowed. In accordance with recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health, attendees must remain in their vehicles.
At the end of the viewing, staff will direct each car to pull up along-side the school so graduates can receive their diplomas. Once all of the diplomas have been presented, the graduates will be led along a parade route by local law enforcement, EMS, and fire fighters.
The community is encouraged to spread out along the parade route and cheer on the graduates. All community members who come out to cheer on the graduates must follow social distancing guidelines. School officials have designed an extended parade route to allow for more room for people to spread out and expect the parade to start by 8 p.m.
For friends and family members who are not local and will not be able to participate in person, the event will be on Facebook Live on the school Facebook page. The Journal, KSDM 104.1 radio, and The Littlefork Times will cover the event.
The virtual ceremony will be published at 7 p.m. and links to the ceremony will be published on the Facebook page and school website.