The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board last week approved a contract with a Virginia, Minn., based company for a health and safety plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an unanimous vote, the board approved the contract with Institute for Environmental Assessment Inc., or IEA, that will provide a support team specifically selected to meet the district's consulting needs. Board member Doug Franz was absent from the July 15 meeting.
L-BF Superintendent Jamie Wendt said the contract gives district officials and families piece of mind that plans moving forward are provided by professionals. The cost is about $3,000 - $3,300, which includes travel expenses, meeting participation, time off site to update documents, review time, and administrative formatting.
While a final decision on how schools will operate in the fall is not expected until next week, the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health has provided guidance to Minnesota schools to prepare three scenarios for reopening schools.
According to information provided to The Journal, the contract approval OKs IEA representatives to meet with the school's internal restart committee to provide guidance on playground usage, transportation, food service, communication, sports, cleaning and disinfection, and more relating to operating school during the pandemic.
Through discussion and decisions made by the district, IEA will collect responses and tailor a comprehensive COVID-19 Restart Blueprint document for the district. The plan will include: template letters developed with the district, posters for use, Minnesota Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention handouts referenced within the plan, an audit checklist of the plan, and a list of items needed to accomplish the plan.
In addition, IEA representatives will walk through the school to measure and calculate the number of students that can be accommodated in current spaces.
Other action
In other action last week, a coaching request from Todd Sether, L-BF first grade teacher, was denied on a 4-1 vote.
Sether requested board support to be the head coach of the Bronco hockey team in International Falls. Trent Wimmer caste the lone vote in favor of Sether's request.
In a letter to the board, Sether, who did not attend the board meeting, listed his coaching resume which includes time spent with the Viking baseball team and 17 years coaching 14- and 15-year old boys hockey in International Falls.
“While I understand it will be taking time away from our school district, we don't offer hockey as an option and it has been a dream of mine for 17 year to be the head coach for the team that both my dad and I had the honor of winning state championships for,” he wrote, adding other teachers in the L-BF district are taken out of the classroom to coach various sports.
“I am willing to use my vacation time for games and, should I run out of vacation time, I am willing to pay for the substitute teachers out of my own salary," the letter continued. " I have no intentions of ever leaving our district for a job in Independent School District No. 361, but I know I am the most qualified applicant for the hockey coaching job and would like the opportunity to say 'yes' if I am selected for the job.”
While The Journal did not attend the board meeting, Wendt said there was little discussion by the board on the request before taking vote on the request.
The board also:
- Hired Vanessa Dunsmoor as elementary secretary
- Hired Gary Kjellgren as a custodian
- Approved the resignation of Stephanie Fairchild as the head varsity volleyball coach
- Approved the resignation of Lisa Stiles as the fall, winter and spring concession manager