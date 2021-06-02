The Littlefork-Big Falls School conducted graduation ceremonies Friday.
Salutatorian Chanda Blesi and valedictorian Dale Erickson were introduced by Academic Advisor Stephanie Turban, with each of the students offering comments to the class and their families and guests.
A senior 'thank you' and flower presentation was noted by Nathan Kennedy.
The Class of 2021 selected gold and light blue as class colors, tiger lily as its flower, “Young, Dumb, and Broke” by Khalid as its class song, and its class motto is: “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” by Winne the Pooh.
Graduating Class of 2021
Jerrell Martell Banner
Kaylandra Lynn Banner
Chanda Jo Blesi*
David Petrovich Bortnik
Blake Augustus Chlebecek*
Matthew Ryan D’Elia
Shaylee Ella-Mae Eliason
Briana Anne Erickson
Dale Niklas Erickson*+
Theresa Mae Freeman*
Cassidy EmmaLee Hagen
Joshua Wyatt Heppner
Katrina Judith Horton
Alicia Mari Kelly
Nathan Robert Kennedy*+
Natalie Mae Knaeble
Bethany Dawn Kochmann
Chloe Raejean Patch
Nissa Danielle Thomas*
Evan Michael Timmer
Keiara Royalyn Torgerson
Dylan John Walls
*Honor Student
+National Honor Society