L-BF Vikings

The Littlefork-Big Falls School conducted graduation ceremonies Friday.

Salutatorian Chanda Blesi and valedictorian Dale Erickson were introduced by Academic Advisor Stephanie Turban, with each of the students offering comments to the class and their families and guests.

A senior 'thank you' and flower presentation was noted by Nathan Kennedy.

The Class of 2021 selected gold and light blue as class colors, tiger lily as its flower, “Young, Dumb, and Broke” by Khalid as its class song, and its class motto is: “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” by Winne the Pooh.

Graduating Class of 2021

Jerrell Martell Banner

Kaylandra Lynn Banner

Chanda Jo Blesi*

David Petrovich Bortnik

Blake Augustus Chlebecek*

Matthew Ryan D’Elia

Shaylee Ella-Mae Eliason

Briana Anne Erickson

Dale Niklas Erickson*+

Theresa Mae Freeman*

Cassidy EmmaLee Hagen

Joshua Wyatt Heppner

Katrina Judith Horton

Alicia Mari Kelly

Nathan Robert Kennedy*+

Natalie Mae Knaeble

Bethany Dawn Kochmann

Chloe Raejean Patch

Nissa Danielle Thomas*

Evan Michael Timmer

Keiara Royalyn Torgerson

Dylan John Walls

*Honor Student

+National Honor Society

